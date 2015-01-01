पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमाने ढंग से विस्तार का मामला:नोटिस का जवाब न देने पर नप ने 93 दुकानदारों पर मुकदमा दर्ज करवाया

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद की किराए की दुकानों को अपने हिसाब से बनाकर इनका नक्शा बिगाड़ने और इसका स्पष्टीकरण भी न देने पर नगर परिषद ने पहली बार कठोर फैसला लेते हुए सभी 93 दुकानदारों के खिलाफ अदालत के जरिए मुकदमा दर्ज करवा दिया। नगर परिषद ने अदालत से गुजारिश की है कि सभी दुकानों को खाली करवाया जाए। नगर परिषद ने बीते महीने अपनी सभी दुकानों का सर्वे कराया था।

इसके बाद चौंकाने वाली जानकारी सामने आई कि परिषद की दुकानों को किरायेदारों ने अपनी समझ कर इसका विस्तार मनमाफिक तरीके से कर लिया है। किसी ने छत पर एक और दुकान बना ली तो किसी ने बरामदा और गैलरी को भी कवर कर लिया। इस तरीके से 93 दुकानों को नोटिस दिया गया। जिन्होंने नगर परिषद की मंजूरी के बिना निर्माण कार्य करा लिया था। इनमें कुछ निर्माण इसी साल के थे तो कई दुकानों का सालों से विस्तार किया गया था।

अहम बात यह भी थी कि इससे पहले इस तरह का सर्वे कभी नहीं कराया, जबकि नगर परिषद बनने के बाद डीएमसी आशिमा सांगवान की जब झज्जर में नियुक्ति हुई तब दुकानों की जांच कराई गई और यह मामला निकल कर सामने आया। इसके बाद सभी दुकानदारों को नोटिस दिया गया। इनमें मेन बाजार के दुकानदार सबसे ज्यादा शामिल हैं।

नोटिस में कहा गया था कि दुकानदार 15 दिन के अंदर इसका जवाब दें कि उन्होंने आखिर किस कारण और किस मंजूरी से दुकानों का विस्तार अपने हिसाब से किया। हालांकि किसी भी दुकानदार ने नोटिस का जवाब नहीं दिया। इसी पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए नगर परिषद ने अब सभी 93 दुकानदारों को कोर्ट में घसीट है अब इनसे दुकानें खाली कराए जाने का प्रयास नगर परिषद का रहेगा।

दुकानें खाली होती हैं तो परिषद का रेवेन्यू बढ़ेगा
अदालत में विचाराधीन नगर परिषद की दुकानों के मामले में अगर अदालत का फैसला परिषद के पक्ष में आता है तो नगर परिषद को इन 93 दुकानों से लाखों का रेवेन्यू मिल सकता है। अभी नगर परिषद ने जो 93 दुकानें किराए पर दे रखी हैं उनका किराया 100 रुपए भी है। जबकि जितने क्षेत्रफल में परिषद की दुकानें हैं उतनी ही दुकानों का किराया कमर्शियल इलाके में 10 से 15 हजार रुपए महीना लोग ले रहे हैं। ऐसे में अगर ये दुकान कोर्ट के आदेश से खाली होती हैं तो परिषद बोली लगाकर दुकानों का किराया लाखों रुपए में प्राप्त कर सकता है।

