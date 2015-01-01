पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:यूजी में दाखिले का आज अंतिम दिन, पीजी की मेरिट लिस्ट 17 को जारी होगी

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
बीए, बीएससी मेडिकल, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल, बीकाॅम, बीबीए तथा बीसीए स्नातक कक्षाओं की खाली सीटों पर दाखिलों का 12 दिसंबर को अंतिम दिन है। जिन विद्यार्थियों ने अब तक आवेदन नहीं किया था, वे भी ऑनलाइन आवेदन करके दाखिला ले सकते हैं। इसके लिए एडमिशन पोर्टल खुला हुआ है। नेहरू काॅलेज में बीए में 480, बीकाॅम में 160, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 300, बीएससी मेडिकल में 80, बीबीए में 80 तथा बीसीए में 80 सीटें हैं।

अब तक बीए में 344, बीकाॅम में 52, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 112, बीएससी मेडिकल में 61, बीबीए में 42 तथा बीसीए में 52 विद्यार्थियों ने प्रवेश लिया है। इस तरह स्नातक कक्षाओं की कुल 1180 में से 663 पर दाखिले हो चुके हैं और 517 सीटें खाली हैं। अगर अलग-अलग पाठ्यक्रमों की बात करें तो बीए में 136, बीकाॅम में 108, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 188, बीएससी मेडिकल में 19, बीबीए में 38 तथा बीसीए में 28 सीटें खाली हैं।

विद्यार्थियों की योग्यता तथा दस्तावेजों की जांच काॅलेज द्वारा ही की जा रही है। फीस ऑनलाइन माध्यम से ही जमा होगी। दाखिले के लिए विद्यार्थियों को अपने सभी मूल प्रमाण पत्र तथा उनकी फोटोकाॅपी के दो सेट भी साथ लाने होंगे। इसके अलावा उनको अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र क्रमांक भी बताना होगा। स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं में दाखिले के लिए 13 दिसंबर तक शैक्षणिक दस्तावेजों की ऑनलाइन जांच होगी।

मेरिट सूची 17 दिसंबर को जारी की जाएगी। जिन विद्यार्थियों का नाम मेरिट सूची में आएगा, वे 17 से 21 दिसंबर तक फीस जमा करा सकेंगे। यदि इसके बाद भी सीटें खाली रहती हैं तो 24 दिसंबर कोे वेटिंग लिस्ट जारी होगी औैर काॅलेज में फिजिकल काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से दाखिले होंगे।

