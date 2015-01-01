पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नेहरू कॉलेज में सीटें खाली:यूजी कक्षाओं की काउंसलिंग का आज अन्तिम दिन

झज्जर8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बीए, बीएससी मेडिकल, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल, बीकाॅम, बीबीए तथा बीसीए स्नातक कक्षाओं के प्रथम वर्ष की खाली सीटों पर 20 नवंबर तक ओपन कांउसलिंग के माध्यम से दाखिला लिया जा सकता है। सभी दाखिले केवल ऑनलाइन एडमिशन पोर्टल के माध्यम से किए जाएंगे। नेहरू कॉलेज के प्रवक्ता डॉ. अमित भारद्वाज के अनुसार विद्यार्थियों से कोई लेट फीस नहीं ली जाएगी। विद्यार्थियों की योग्यता तथा दस्तावेजों की जांच संबंधित काॅलेज द्वारा ही की जाएगी।

खाली सीटों के लिए काॅलेज अपने स्तर पर ओपन मेरिट लिस्ट बनाकर प्रवेश देंगे। सरकारी काॅलेज में केवल ऑनलाइन माध्यम से ही फीस भरी जा सकेगी। विद्यार्थियों को अपने सभी मूल प्रमाण पत्र तथा उनकी फोटोकाॅपी के दो सेट भी साथ लाने होंगे। इसके अलावा उनको अपना परिवार पहचान पत्र क्रमांक भी बताना होगा।

नेहरू काॅलेज में बीए में 480, बीकाॅम में 160, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 300, बीएससी मेडिकल में 80, बीबीए में 80 तथा बीसीए में 80 सीटें हैं। अब तक बीए में 307, बीकाॅम में 47, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 100, बीएससी मेडिकल में 54, बीबीए में 38 तथा बीसीए में 50 विद्यार्थियों ने प्रवेश लिया है। अब बीए में 173, बीकाॅम में 113, बीएससी नाॅन मेडिकल में 200, बीएससी मेडिकल में 26, बीबीए में 42 तथा बीसीए में 30 सीटें खाली हैं।

यह है ऑनलाइन कक्षाओं का शेड्यूल

शुक्रवार व शनिवार को बीए तृतीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक तथा बीकाॅम व बीएससी तृतीय वर्ष तथा एमए, एमएससी, एमकाॅम द्वितीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं दोपहर 12.30 से सायं 3.30 बजे तक लगेंगी। सप्ताह के जिन दिनों में महाविद्यालय में कक्षा नहीं लगेंगी, उन दिनों काॅलेज की समय सारणी के अनुसार ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं लगाई जाएंगी।

ऑनलाइन कक्षाएं जारी

बीए. प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं सोमवार और मंगलवार को उच्चतर शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा जारी निर्देशों के अनुसार सोमवार व मंगलवार को बीए प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक तथा बीकाॅम व बीएससी प्रथम वर्ष की कक्षाएं दोपहर 12.30 से सायं 3.30 बजे तक लगेंगी। बुधवार व वीरवार को बीए द्वितीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं सुबह 9 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक तथा बीकाॅम व बीएससी द्वितीय वर्ष की कक्षाएं दोपहर 12.30 से सायं 3.30 बजे तक लगेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सीएम रूपाणी बोले- गुजरात में टोटल लॉकडाउन का इरादा नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें