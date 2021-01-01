पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:2 हजार के रिफंड के चक्कर में एक लाख 17 हजार रुपए गंवाए, गूगल पे के फ्रॉड नंबरों से हो रहे अकाउंट खाली

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में गूगल पे के फ्रॉड नंबरों से उपभोक्ताओं को खासी चपत लग रही है। साइबर क्राइम करने वाले शातिर शहर के भोले भाले लोगों को शिकार बना रहे हैं। जिले में अब फर्जी गूगल पे कोड से लोगों के खाते से पैसे निकल रहे हैं। पंकज ने बताया कि उन्होंने 28 जनवरी को गूगल नंबर पर संपर्क किया। उनकी ओर से किए गए एक 2000 के रिफंड के बारे में इंक्वायरी करनी थी।

गूगल पे के नंबर 085158 07546 को खोजने के बाद उस पर संपर्क किया गया। उन्होंने एक प्रोमो कोड दिया जिसके बाद उनके खाते से यूपीआई ट्रांजेक्शन से 39090 रुपए उड़ गए, लेकिन कोई मैसेज नहीं आने पर उन्होंने फिर से इसके बारे में संपर्क किया। तब संबंधित नंबर पर बैठे व्यक्ति ने फिर से इसी व्यवस्था को दौराने की बात कही और इस प्रकार से उनके खाते से 78180 रुपए ट्रांसफर हो गए। इस बात की जानकारी उनको शाम करीब 5 बजे तब मिली जब उनके फोन पर खाते से निकले पैसों के बारे में मैसेज पहुंचा।

आमतौर पर गूगल पे के तहत इंक्वायरी करने के लिए टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किए हुए हैं। लेकिन इन्हीं नंबरों के नीचे अन्य नंबर भी दिए गए हैं। जो फ्रॉड हैं और भोले भाले लोगों को अपना शिकार बना रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में काफी लोगों से चीटिंग की जा रही है और पुलिस को आवश्यक कार्रवाई करते हुए ऐसे लोगों को चिह्नित करना चाहिए। साथ ही आम लोगों को सतर्क रहना चाहिए। बगैर किसी ठोस कंफर्मेशन के किसी भी टोल फ्री नंबर पर संपर्क नहीं करना चाहिए।

