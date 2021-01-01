पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाइडलाइन:कोरोना के कारण पढ़ाई के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए एमडीयू का शेड्यूल जारी

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
महर्षि दयानंद विश्वविद्यालय ने कोरोना महामारी के कारण विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई के नुकसान की भरपाई करने के लिए नया शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया है। एमडीयू से सम्बन्धित सभी कॉलेजों की बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी, बीबीए, बीसीए आदि स्नातक कक्षाओं के तीसरे और पांचवें सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 20 फरवरी से शुरू होंगी।

जबकि पहले सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 26 फरवरी से शुरू करने की योजना है। पहले इन सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं नवंबर माह के अंतिम सप्ताह तक शुरू हो जाती थी। एमए, एमएससी, एम कॉम आदि स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं के तीसरे सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 20 फरवरी से शुरू होंगी जबकि पहले सेमेस्टर की परीक्षाएं 16 अप्रैल से शुरू होंगी।

इस बार प्रवेश प्रक्रिया में भी विलम्ब हुआ था और 31 दिसंबर तक स्नातक और 25 जनवरी तक स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं के दाखिले किए गए हैं। नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए नए शैक्षणिक कैलेंडर में ग्रीष्मावकाश का कोई प्रावधान नहीं किया गया है।

स्नातक कक्षाओं के चौथे और छठे सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई 16 मार्च से और दूसरे सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई 21 मार्च से शुरू हो जाएगी और परीक्षाएं जुलाई के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू हो जाएंगी। स्नातकोत्तर कक्षाओं के चौथे सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई 16 मार्च से और परीक्षाएं 1 जुलाई जबकि दूसरे सेमेस्टर की पढ़ाई 28 अप्रैल से और पेपर 14 अगस्त से होंगे। पहले ये परीक्षाएं अप्रैल और मई में आयोजित कर ली जाती थी।

