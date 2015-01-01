पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झज्जर:100 से अधिक बच्चों के मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बने, किसी में नहीं मिले कोविड-19 के लक्षण

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
नागरिक अस्पताल में मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने के लिए लाइन में खड़े विद्यार्थी।
  • स्कूल जाने के लिए मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने अस्पताल जा रहे बच्चे

जिले के राजकीय प्राइवेट स्कूलों में इन दिनों 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के बच्चों की ऑफलाइन क्लास ली जा रही हैं। सोमवार से शुरू हुई इन क्लास में बच्चों की संख्या पहले दिन 10 से 15 प्रतिशत ही रही। मंगलवार को भी कमोवेश यही स्थिति देखने को मिली। इस बीच मंगलवार को विभिन्न स्कूलों के 100 से अधिक बच्चे अपना मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट लेने के लिए नागरिक अस्पताल में आए।

यहां सुबह से ही बच्चों की लाइन अपनी जांच कराने के लिए लगी रही। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी नागरिक अस्पताल के अलावा जिले की पीएचसी और सीएचसी में भी बच्चों के मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनाने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। ताकि किसी को कोई परेशानी नहीं हो। लिहाजा सभी स्थानों पर मेडिकल बोर्ड के जरिए बच्चों की जांच कर उन्हें ओपीडी स्लिप पर ही फिट रहने का सर्टिफिकेट दिया जा रहा है। इससे पहले बच्चों की कई चरणों में प्रारंभिक जांच भी की जा रही है। अहम बात यह रही कि मंगलवार को 100 से ज्यादा बच्चे यह मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट लेने के लिए आए और किसी में भी कोविड-19 के सिम्टम्स नहीं देखे गए।

नागरिक अस्पताल में अपने स्वास्थ्य की जांच कराने आए विभिन्न स्कूलों के बच्चों से जब बात की गई तो उन्होंने इस बात को माना कि वह अभी तक ऑनलाइन स्टडी कर रहे थे। उन्हें ऑनलाइन स्टडी करने में जरा भी मजा नहीं आया और न ही सिलेबस पूरा हो पाता। लिहाजा स्कूल में आकर ऑफलाइन क्लास लेना उनके लिए जरूरी है। शहर के राजकीय सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली डायमंड चौक निवासी रविदत्त और कोमल ने बताया कि वे अभी तक ऑनलाइन क्लास ले रही थी। लेकिन उनको पढ़ाई में मजा नहीं आया लिहाजा वे अपने स्कूल आना चाहती हैं इसीलिए यहां नागरिक अस्पताल में मेडिकल बोर्ड बनवाने आई हैं। इसी प्रकार भदानी गांव के जेएस सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल में 12वीं की छात्रा कोमल ने भी कहा कि उसे बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए स्कूल में पढ़ाई करके ही तैयारी करना अब जरूरी हो गया है। आरईडी स्कूल में पढ़ने वाली 12वीं में पढ़ने वाली तनु और 10वीं में पढ़ने वाले उसके भाई निशांत भी जहां मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने आए और कहा कि उन्हें स्कूल कैंपस की याद आती है और वहीं पढ़ाई करके वे खुश होते हैं।

दूसरे दिन सरकारी स्कूलों में 13 फीसदी पहुंचे बच्चे
जिले की बात करें तो मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन 10वीं और 12वीं के बच्चों की सरकारी स्कूलों में आने की संख्या 13 प्रतिशत रही। जिले में सीनियर सेकंडरी के कुल 176 स्कूल हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों की हाजिरी साल्हावास ब्लॉक में 23 प्रतिशत रही इसके बाद झज्जर ब्लॉक में 19 प्रतिशत, मातनहेल में 14 प्रतिशत और बेरी ब्लॉक में 11 प्रतिशत ही बच्चे स्कूलों में आए। सबसे कम बहादुरगढ़ ब्लॉक में से 7.8 प्रतिशत बच्चे दूसरे दिन स्कूलों में पहुंचे।

