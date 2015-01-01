पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम की मेहमानवाजी:मांडाैठी में पहुंचे 15 हजार से ज्यादा विदेशी परिंदे पानी से भरे खेतों में कर रहे अठखेलियां

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मांडौठी की धरती पर इन विदेशी मेहमानों की अठखेलियां सभी को लुभा रही।

बहादुरगढ़ का मांडाैठी गांव अब विदेशी परिंदों के प्रवास का भी मनपसंद स्थान बन गया है। यहां अभी करीब 15 हजार से ज्यादा विदेशी परिंदे खेतों में भरे पानी में अठखेलियां करते नजर आ रहे हैं। खास बात यह है कि पहली बार साइबेरिया से ग्रेटर कस्टर्ड ग्रीग व ग्रेटर वाइट गुज पक्षी यहां देखने को मिल रहे हैं, जो विश्व पक्षी संसार में दुर्लभ प्रजाति के मौजूद हैं।

बता दें कि एशिया में मानव निर्मित सबसे बड़ी बर्ड सेंचुरी अभी झज्जर की भिंडावास प्रसिद्ध है। यह ग्यारह सौ एकड़ में फैली है। वन्य प्राणी विभाग से संचालित इस बर्ड सेंचुरी में विदेशी मेहमानों के आवास की सुविधाएं मुहैया न होने पर अब भिंडावास के अलावा हिमालय, साइबेरिया और यूरोप के कई ठंडे इलाकों से पक्षी उड़ान भरकर सीधे जिले के अन्य स्थानों मांडाैठी, रोहद, डीघल व धोड़ गांव में भी देखे जा रहे हैं। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा विदेशी मेहमान मांडाैठी गांव में 15 हजार से ज्यादा हैं, जो 80 प्रजातियों के बताए जा रहे रहे हैं। इन्हें आसमान में उड़ान भरते और पानी में अठखेलियां करते देखा जा सकता है। इनमें रेड कस्टर्ड पोचार्ड, नार्दन सॉल्वर, पिनटेल, मलार्ड जैसे पक्षी शामिल हैं।

चंदा जुटा पक्षी प्रेमी करेंगे पक्षियों की सुरक्षा

मांडाैठी गांव के पक्षी प्रेमियों ने सोनू दलाल की अगुवाई में 8 से 10 हजार का चंदा इकट्ठा करना शुरू कर दिया है। इसका उद्देश्य यहां बड़ी मात्रा में आ रहे विदेशी परिंदों की सुरक्षा के लिए उनके प्रवास वाले स्थान पर सुरक्षा संबंधी चेतावनी बोर्ड लगाना है। साथ ही यहां कुछ हाइड बनाई जाएंगी।

सुरक्षा गार्ड की मांग

2 साल पहले मांडाैठी गांव में 35 विदेशी पक्षियों का शिकार यहां खेतों में काम करने वाले मजदूरों ने किया था। इसके बाद वन्य प्राणी विभाग अलर्ट हुआ। पुलिस को सफलता मिली, लेकिन कुछ अभी फरार हैं। पक्षी प्रेमियों ने वन्य प्राणी विभाग से मांग की कि यहां सदी में पक्षी आते हैं। इसलिए स्थाई एक सुरक्षा गार्ड तैनात किया जाए।

मांडाैठी बन सकता है नया बर्ड सेंचुरी: सोनू दलाल

मांडाैठी गांव निवासी व पिछले 5 साल से वाइल्ड फोटोग्राफी में रुचि रखने वाले सोनू दलाल का कहना है कि मांडाैठी गांव में 10 साल से भी ज्यादा समय से विदेशी मेहमान यहां एक निश्चित स्थान पर आ रहे हैं। हर साल इनकी संख्या बढ़ रही है। हरियाणा सरकार को चाहिए कि पक्षी प्रेमियों की सुविधा व पक्षियों के भी रहन-सहन व उनके प्रवास को देखते हुए यहां एक बर्ड सेंचुरी विकसित करे। सोनू दलाल ने बताया कि मांडाैठी गांव में विदेशी परिंदों को प्रचुर मात्रा में अपनी मनपसंद का भोजन मिल जाता है। यहां खेतों में पानी का भराव कम है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें