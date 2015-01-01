पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुंदरकांड:माता सीता आत्मा और मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम परमात्मा का प्रतीक : कौशिक

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

माता सीता आत्मा का प्रतीक है और मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम परमात्मा का प्रतीक है। पौराणिक धार्मिक ग्रंथों के अनुसार विवाह पंचमी तिथि को भगवान राम ने जनक नंदिनी सीता से विवाह किया था जिसका वर्णन श्रीरामचरितमानस में महाकवि गोस्वामी तुलसीदास ने किया है। ये बात मंदिर सिद्ध श्री बाबा कांशीगिरि में गोस्वामी तुलसीदास कृत रामचरितमानस पंचम सोपान के 29 वें सुंदरकांड, हनुमान चालीसा एवं भजन कीर्तन के दौरान पवन कौशिक ने कही।

रामचरितमानस चौपाइयों की व्याख्या करते हुए राम जानकी विवाह प्रसंग के बारे में उन्होंने श्रद्धालुओं को बताया कि सनातन धर्म में विवाह को सोलह संस्कारों में एक महत्वपूर्ण स्थान प्राप्त है। विवाह को दो आत्माओं का मिलन कहा गया है। दो विवाहों को सबसे ज्यादा लोकप्रियता मिली है। शिव पार्वती और राम जानकी विवाह दोनों ही विवाह आज भी लोक संगीत में अमर रहे हैं। अगहन मास के शुक्लपक्ष की पंचमी को मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम श्रीराम का विवाह माता जानकी से हुआ था। जिसे भारतीय संस्कृति के अनुसार आदर्श दम्पति माना जाता है।

विवाह पंचमी के रूप में मर्यादापुरुषोत्तम श्री राम जानकी विवाह वर्षगांठ मनाई जाती है। कौशिक ने कहा कि मनुष्य को मानव जीवन का पाठ सिखाने के लिए ही भगवान राम ने धरती पर जन्म लिया था, पत्नी कर्तव्य का बखान सीता माता के जीवन से मिलता है। विवाह पंचमी के दिन कई तरह से इस कथा को सुना एवं पढ़ा जाता हैं। इस दिन लोग भजन कीर्तन करते हैं। भगवान श्रीराम-जानकी की आरती करते हैं। हिन्दू धर्म एवं शास्त्रों में इस दिन का बड़ा महत्व बताया गया है। इस दिन राम-जानकी की आराधना करते हुए अपने सुखी दाम्पत्य जीवन के लिए प्रभु से आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करते हैं।

भगवान राम, पुरुषों में सबसे श्रेष्ठ मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम माने जाते हैं तो वहीं देवी सीता भी मां लक्ष्मी का रूप और संपूर्ण स्त्री मानी जाती है। कार्यक्रम में ताराचंद भूटानी, सुंदरकांड वाचक योगेश रंजन, पंकज भारद्वाज, राजेंद्र वधवा, लक्ष्य वर्मा डॉ. रिंकू नंदा सहित महिला भक्तजनों ने संगीतमयी श्री सुंदरकांड के पाठ का गायन किया। इस अवसर पर मनोज चुघ, प्रिंस सेठी, पूनम अनिल छाबड़ा, नयन हंस, बंटी बीरबल, विकास नरूला, जगदीश छाबड़ा, नरेंद्र पहावा, सुरेश गाबा, वेद बहल सहित भक्तजनों ने भजनों का आनन्द लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें