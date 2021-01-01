पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:जहांआरा बाग स्टेडियम में होगा राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय सहित बहादुरगढ़, बेरी व बादली उपमंडल में 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह देशभक्ति से सराबोर हो गरिमामयी ढंग से मनाया जाएगा। समारोह के लिए सभी तैयारियां प्रशासनिक स्तर पर पूरी कर ली गई हैं। नगराधीश शिवजीत भारती ने बताया कि झज्जर जिला मुख्यालय पर जहांआरा बाग स्टेडियम में जिलास्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह मनाया जाएगा। हरियाणा सरकार में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव द्वारा ध्वजारोहण किया जाएगा। उपायुक्त जितेंद्र कुमार की देखरेख में आयोजित समारोह में गैलेंट्री अवार्डी सहित अन्य विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में उल्लेखनीय प्रदर्शन करने वाले व्यक्तियों का भी सम्मान किया जाएगा।

नगराधीश ने बताया कि बेरी के राजकीय वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय मैदान में बेरी के एसडीएम रविंद्र कुमार द्वारा, बहादुरगढ़ के डाॅ. भीमराव अंबेडकर स्टेडियम में एसडीएम बहादुरगढ़ हितेंद्र कुमार तथा बादली में एसडीएम विशाल कुमार द्वारा ध्वजारोहण कर परेड का निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। समारोह में देशभक्ति सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रमों की प्रस्तुति विद्यार्थियों द्वारा दी जाएगी वहीं हरियाणा पुलिस, होमगार्ड, एनसीसी सीनियर व जूनियर विंग सहित अन्य टुकड़ियां मार्च पास्ट किया जाएगा।

डाॅ. भीम राव अंबेडकर स्टेडियम में आज एसडीएम हितेंद्र फहराएंगे तिरंगा
बहादुरगढ़ | तहसीलदार कनब लाकड़ा ने बताया कि उपमंडल स्तर पर गणतंंत्र दिवस समारोह मंगलवार 26 जनवरी को डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया जाएगा। समारोह सुबह 9 बजकर 58 मिनट पर राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण के साथ शुरू होगा। एसडीएम हितेंद्र कुमार ने गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि राष्ट्रीय ध्वजारोहण करेंगे और परेड की सलामी लेंगे। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि उपमंडल स्तर पर आयोजित हो रहे देश के 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं।

