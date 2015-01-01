पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के लिए गैर ऋणी किसान भी उठा सकते हैं लाभ, स्पेशल काउंटर खोला

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत फसलों का बीमा कराने वाले किसानों के लिए अब उचित समय 31 दिसंबर से पहले बीमा कराने पर फसलों पर होने वाले नुकसान के जोखिम से बच सकते हैं। कृषि विभाग की ओर से किसानों को जागरूक करने के लिए स्पेशल काउंटर लगाया गया है। क्षेत्र के काफी किसान फसल बीमा योजना का लाभ उठाते हैं। यह योजना किसी भी बैंक से ऋण प्राप्त करने वाले किसानों के साथ साथ गैर ऋणी किसानों के लिए है।

मौजूदा समय में यह स्कीम रबी मौसम की फसल जैसे गेहूं, जौ, चना, सरसों, सूरजमुखी के लिए है। इस योजना का लाभ उठाने के लिए ऋणी किसान इस योजना में शामिल रहता है। वहीं गैर ऋणी किसान को इसके लिए अपने आधार कार्ड की प्रतिलिपि, स्वयं के नाम का भूमि रिकॉर्ड, बचत खाते की प्रतिलिपि व आई एफएससी कोड स्पष्ट रूप से अंकित किया होना चाहिए। इसके अलावा बुवाई संबंधी स्वयं प्रमाणित प्रमाण पत्र देना होग। इसके बाद यदि किसान को खड़ी फसल में ओलावृष्टि जलभराव बादल फटने सहित दूसरे कारणों से फसल खराब होती है। तब इसके बारे में 72 घंटे के अंदर संबंधित बीमा कंपनी को सूचना देनी होगी। इसके लिए कंपनियों की ओर से टोल फ्री नंबर जारी किया हुआ है।

पिछले कुछ वर्षों का आंकड़ा देखा जाए तो जिले के करीब 6 हजार किसान इस योजना के तहत 12 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक का बीमा क्लेम करते हैं। बीमा क्लेम कि यह राशि उनके खातों में पहुंचती है। अब चुकी गेहूं का विजय सीजन पूरा हो चुका है और क्षेत्र का किसान गेहूं की फसल को प्रमुखता से लेता है। इसलिए आज से पकाई सीजन के दौरान ओलावृष्टि जैसी आपदा से फसलों का उत्पादन प्रभावित न हो इसके लिए किसानों के लिए फसल बीमा कराना काफी उचित रहेगा।

प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के तहत क्षेत्र के काफी किसान लाभ उठा रहे हैं। जिन किसानों को लगता है कि उनकी फसल में कहीं जोखिम हो सकता है, तब वह अपना फसल का बीमा करा सकते हैं। बीमा में किसान की हिस्सेदारी मामूली सी है। लेकिन इसके बदले में रिस्क काफी कवर हो जाता है। योजना की जानकारी के लिए किसान कृषि कार्यालय से भी संपर्क कर सकते हैं। -इंद्र सिंह, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर एग्रीकल्चर

