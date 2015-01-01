पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना योद्धा:कोरोना मरीजों की सेवा कर पॉजिटिव हुआ नर्सिंग स्टाफ योग का दे रहा संदेश

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बाढ़सा नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट का नर्सिंग स्टाफ फिट इंडिया अभियान से जुड़ा

कोविड-19 मरीजों की सेवा करते-करते खुद कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो रहा नर्सिंग स्टाफ अब योग के जरिए स्वस्थ होने का संदेश दे रहा है। यह नर्सिंग स्टाफ रोजाना सुबह-शाम योग करके एक तरह से फिट इंडिया अभियान में भी जुड़ गया है। यह नजारा बाढ़सा स्थित नेशनल कैंसर इंस्टीट्यूट में देखने को मिल रहा है। इसे केंद्र सरकार ने कोविड-19 का अस्पताल घोषित कर किया है। बताया गया कि यहां दिल्ली, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान व हरियाणा से रेफर होकर आ रहे कोविड-19 मरीजों की सेवा के लिए 200 से ज्यादा नर्सिंग स्टाफ एनसीआई में तैनात किया है।

अभी तक 30 नर्स स्टाफ मरीजों की सेवा करते हुए खुद पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल 5 स्टाफ नर्स अभी कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव हैं, जो अब रोजाना योग करके अन्य मरीजों के लिए भी प्रेरणा स्रोत बने हुए हैं। दिल्ली एम्स स्टाफ नर्सिंग एसोसिएशन के सदस्य और खुद एनसीआई में अपनी पत्नी के साथ ड्यूटी निभाते हुए पॉजिटिव हुए लोकेश कुमार यादव का कहना है कि पॉजिटिव हुए स्टाफ नर्स कमल अजमेरा, राजेंद्र अजमेरा, राजेंद्र कुमार, दिनेश अजमेरा , नरपत सैनी दूसरों के लिए भी प्रेरणा स्रोत बने हुए हैं।

इनको जो रोजाना योग का प्रशिक्षण दे रहे हैं वे स्टाफ नर्स राकेश कुमार शर्मा खुद भी कोविड-19 के शिकार हैं। सुबह-शाम योग का यह नजारा एमसीआई के कोविड-19 कॉरिडोर में अन्य मरीज और स्टाफ को देखने को मिलता है तो इनमें से कई मरीज भी योग का हिस्सा बन रहे हैं। लोकेश यादव ने बताया कि योग से कोविड-19 मरीजों को आराम भी जल्द मिल रहा है।

