मिशन एडमिशन:सरकारी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग 30 तक होगी

झज्जर10 मिनट पहले
जिले के सरकारी कॉलेज चौधरी रणवीर सिंह स्टेट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के बाद स्टूडेंट्स के लिए अब ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग 16 से 30 नवंबर तक होगी। इसकी तैयारियां कॉलेज कैंपस में शुरू कर दी गई है। इस कॉलेज में 300 सीटें हैं। पांच ट्रेड यहां सरकार की ओर से चलाई जाती हैं। इनमें इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एंड कम्युनिकेशन, सिविल इंजीनियरिंग, कम्प्यूटर इंजीनियरिंग, इलेक्ट्रिक इंजीनियरिंग इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग शामिल है।

बताया गया कि कॉलेज में पहले चरण के जरिए ऑनलाइन प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरी हो चुकी है। इनमें 100 सीटों पर विद्यार्थियों का रुझान सामने आया है। बाकी 200 सीटों के लिए ही ऑफलाइन काउंसलिंग की जाएगी। कॉलेज के कोऑर्डिनेटर डॉ. संदीप के अनुसार इस कॉलेज कैंपस में जेईई में साढ़े तीन लाख रैंक लाने वाले बच्चों को भी कॉलेज में प्रवेश मिल सकेगा। बताया गया कि यहां कॉलेज की सरकारी फीस 40000 रुपए सालाना है, जबकि हॉस्टल में रहने के लिए 7 हजार रुपए ही लिए जाते हैं।

गर्ल्स और बॉयस हॉस्टल की भी सुविधा
कॉलेज में गर्ल्स और बॉयस हॉस्टल की भी सुविधा मुहैया कराई गई है। यहां से 100 बेड की क्षमता वाला गर्ल्स हॉस्टल बन के तैयार है, जबकि 200 बेड की क्षमता वाला बॉयज हॉस्टल का निर्माण अंतिम चरण में है।

कॉलेज की सभी सीटें भरेंगी
कॉलेज कैंपस में ऑफलाइन काउंसिलिंग की पूरी तैयारियां कर ली गई हैं। गर्ल्स हॉस्टल भी बनकर तैयार है, जबकि बॉयज हॉस्टल अपने अंतिम चरण में है। उम्मीद है कॉलेज की सभी सीटें भरेंगी। यहां चहल-पहल देखने को मिलेगी।-डीएस मोर, डायरेक्टर, चौधरी रणवीर सिंह स्टेट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंजीनियरिंग एंड टेक्नोलॉजी कॉलेज, झज्जर।

