नाराजगी:दो नवंबर को झज्जर में किसान कानून व बिजली बिल के विरोध में प्रदर्शन करेंगे

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
केंद्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानून और बिजली बिल के खिलाफ ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन 2 नवंबर को झज्जर में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगा। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन देकर कानूनों को रद्दी की टोकरी में फेंकने और बिजली बिल 2020 को वापस लेने की मांग संगठन के द्वारा की जाएगी।

2 नवंबर को विरोध प्रदर्शन में रोहतक, हिसार व गुड़गांव मंडल के जिलों के किसान भाग लेंगे। यह घोषणा आयोजित प्रेसवार्ता में ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष एवं अखिल भारतीय किसान संघर्ष तालमेल कमेटी की कोर कमेटी के सदस्य सत्यवान ने की। उन्होंने बताया कि तालमेल कमेटी के राष्ट्रीय कनवीनर सरदार वीएम सिंह 2 नवंबर के प्रदर्शन में विशेष रूप से आमन्त्रित किए गए हैं। इस मौके पर किसान संगठन के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अनूप सिंह मातनहेल व सचिव जयकरण मांडाैठी शामिल रहे।

सत्यवान ने कहा कि भाजपा की मोदी सरकार ने 4 बड़े हमले किसानों पर किए हैं। आवश्यक वस्तु कानून को बदल कर देश के गरीब से गरीब इंसान की जरूरत की 6 जरूरी चीजें-अनाज, दाल, आलू, प्याज, खाद्य तेल और तिलहन उनसे छीन लिया है। इन्हें कानूनी रूप से जमाखोरों व कालाबाजारियों के सुपुर्द कर दिया है। इससे किसान व खेती पर निर्भर सभी की रोजी-रोटी पर भारी संकट आएगा।

कानून बदल कर तमाम चालू अनाज मंडियों को बंद करने का इंतजाम कर दिया और खेती की तमाम उपज पर बड़ी कंपनियों का बेरोकटोक पूरा कब्जा कायम करा दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि गांव-गांव में संघर्ष कमेटियां बनाकर आंदोलन को मजबूत बनाने की तैयारियां देशभर में चल रही हैं। ऑल इंडिया किसान खेत मजदूर संगठन ने प्रेस वार्ता में किसानों को दो नवंबर को पहुंचने का न्यौता दिया।

