अपराध:देशी पिस्तौल के साथ एक आरोपी काबू, हत्या व चोरी की 4 वारदातों का खुलासा

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
पुलिस टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए अवैध हथियार के साथ एक आरोपी को काबू किया है। थाना प्रबन्धक मनोज कुमार ने बताया कि संदेह के आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए एक युवक को काबू किया है। पकड़े गए युवक की मौका पर तलाशी ली गई तो उसके कब्जे से एक देशी पिस्तौल व एक जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुआ। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पूछताछ में पहचान जगमीत निवासी गांव बाघपुर जिला झज्जर के तौर पर की गई। पकड़े गए आरोपी के खिलाफ थाना बेरी में मामला दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपी काे अदालत में पेश कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।

आरोपी ने इन वारदातों का किया खुलासा

1. आरोपी अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर 16 जून 2017 को दिल्ली से एक आई-10 गाड़ी में लिफ्ट लेकर रोहतक आया और लाढाैत-किलोई रोड पर ले जाकर चालक को गोली मार दी तथा गाड़ी, पर्स व मोबाइल छीन ले गए। जिस पर थाना सदर रोहतक में मुकदमा नंबर 263 दिनांक 16-06-2017 अंकित किया गया था। 2. 20 मई 2017 को आरोपी ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर योजना बनाकर अमित निवासी गांव बाघपुर को गांव में उसके घर में गोली मारकर हत्या की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

3. आरोपी ने वर्ष 2017 में अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर गुरूग्राम से एक ईको गाड़ी को चोरी करने की वारदात की थी। जिसके संबंध में गुरूग्राम के सेक्टर दस थाना में मुकदमा अंकित किया गया था। 4. सितंबर 2017 में आरोपी अवैध हथियार के साथ थाना झज्जर के एरिया से पकड़ा गया था। जिसके संबंध में थाना झज्जर में आपराधिक मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

