बिजली निगम:बिजली मीटर को आधार और बैंक खातों से जोड़ने वाले उपभोक्ताओं को ही मिलेगा स्कीमों का लाभ

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
झज्जर डिविजन में हेल्प डेस्क पर मौजूद कर्मचारी।

बिजली निगम अब अपने उपभोक्ताओं के बिजली मीटर को उनके आधार नंबर और बैंक अकाउंट से भी अटैच करने जा रहा है। इसका कारण उपभोक्ताओं को बिजली निगम की विभिन्न स्कीमों के तहत सुविधा दिलवाना है। निगम का यह भी कहना है कि जो उपभोक्ता आधार कार्ड से जुड़ेगा वही निगम की स्कीमों का लाभ प्राप्त कर सकेगा।

बिजली वितरण निगम झज्जर सर्किल के सभी उपभोक्ताओं को कहा है कि वे 15 दिनों के अंदर अपने बिजली मीटर को आधार नंबर के साथ-साथ बैंक अकाउंट से भी अटैच कराएं। इसके लिए मंगलवार से ही झज्जर सर्किल के सभी डिवीजन और सब डिवीजन के फील्ड स्टाफ की ड्यूटी लगा दी गई है।

खासतौर से लाइनमैन हर बिजली उपभोक्ता के घर जाएगा और उनके बिजली मीटरों के नंबर लेकर उपभोक्ताओं के रजिस्टर्ड फोन नंबर, आधार कार्ड नंबर, बैंक खातों को नोट करेगा। यही नहीं जो बिजली उपभोक्ता लाइनमैन को उपलब्ध नहीं करा सकेगा उसके लिए बिजली निगम ने अपने कार्यालय में एक हेल्प डेस्क भी लगाई है वो वहां जाकर संबंधित जानकारी रजिस्टर्ड करवा सकता है।

बिजली निगम ने उपभोक्ता को स्पष्ट तौर पर ये भी कहा है कि जो बिजली उपभोक्ता 15 दिनों के अंदर अपने बिजली मीटर की केवाईसी कराता है तो सिर्फ वही उपभोक्ता को भविष्य में मिलने वाली बिजली निगम की स्कीमों का लाभ दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा जो उपभोक्ता सहयोग नहीं करते उनको किसी भी स्कीम का लाभ भविष्य में नहीं मिल सकेगा।

बिजली उपभोक्ता 15 दिनों के अंदर अपने मीटरों को आधार कार्ड और बैंक खाते से जुड़वाएं

काफी पहले के हैं आदेश सिर्फ फोन नंबर अपडेट किए थे

बिजली निगम ने उपभोक्ताओं को काफी पहले ही यह जागरूक किया था कि वह अपने बिजली मीटरों को अपने मोबाइल से अटैच करवाएं साथ ही आधार कार्ड भी अपडेट करें। इस तरह केवाईसी के लिए यह अपील पहले ही जारी की गई थी। हालांकि अधिकांश उपभोक्ताओं ने सिर्फ फोन नंबर ही रजिस्टर्ड किए थे।

बिजली निगम इन स्कीमों का लाभ देता रहता है उपभोक्ताओं को

बिजली वितरण निगम समय-समय पर कई स्कीमों का लाभ अपने उपभोक्ताओं को देता रहता है। इनमें प्रमुख रूप से सरचार्ज माफ करना, बिजली बिलों में लेट होने के कारण ब्याज माफी, सब्सिडी या अंतिम बिल को माफ करने की योजना आदि शामिल हैं।

बेरी में 70 प्रतिशत उपभोक्ता अभियान से जुड़े

बेरी डिवीजन में इस अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए उपभोक्ता के आधार कार्ड को बिल से जोड़ा जा रहा है। अब तक 70 प्रतिशत उपभोक्ताओंं के आधार कार्डों को बिल से जोड़ दिया गया है। शेष आधार कार्डों को 31 तक जोड़ दिया जाएगा।

ताकि जल्द ही सभी उपभोक्ता इस योजना का लाभ उठा सकें। इसके लिए प्रत्येक उपमंडल स्तर पर एओआर टीम का गठन कर दिया गया है। जो गांव गांव जाकर उपभोक्ता के आधार कार्ड की और बिल की फोटो कॉपी इकट्ठा करेगी। ताकि जल्द से जल्द इस योजना को सफल बनाया जा सके।

