कार्रवाई:बिना मान्यता ड्राइविंग स्कूल चला रहे संचालक की कार जब्त, 5 हजार जुर्माना

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • वाहन चलाने की ट्रेनिंग देने वाले स्कूलों की अब होगी जांच

बिना मान्यता के जिले भर के लोगों को चार पहिया वाहन चलाने वाले ट्रेनिंग स्कूलों पर अब जिला परिवहन विभाग की नजर है। अब ऐसे सभी स्कूलों की जांच जिले भर में की जाएगी। दरअसल जिलेभर में बिना मान्यता के ही ट्रेनिंग स्कूल चल रहे हैं इसका खुलासा तब हुआ जब झज्जर में परिवहन विभाग की एक टीम ने एक कार के ड्राइवर को पूछताछ के लिए पकड़ा तो वह लोगों को ट्रेनिंग देने की मान्यता का सर्टिफिकेट नहीं दिखा सका।

यह कार एक वाहन ट्रेनिंग स्कूल की थी। परिवहन विभाग के इंस्पेक्टर संजय ने बताया कि इस कार को जब्त कर नए बस स्टैंड परिसर में रख दिया गया है। इस पर 5 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना लगाया गया है। जब तक जुर्माने की राशि अदा नहीं हो जाती कार इंपाउंड रहेगी। इंस्पेक्टर संजय ने यह भी कहा कि इस केस के बाद अब जिले भर में ऐसे सभी स्कूलों की जांच की जाएगी कि आखिर वह किस आधार पर लोगों को वाहन चलाना सिखा रहे हैं।

झज्जर में कुल 9 ड्राइविंग स्कूलों को मान्यता
जिले में परिवहन विभाग द्वारा कुल 9 ड्राइविंग स्कूलों को मान्यता मिली हुई है। इसके अलावा अन्य जो मोटर ड्राइविंग ट्रेनिंग स्कूल चल रहे हैं वह सब अवैध तरीके से हैं। जिला परिवहन विभाग अब ऐसे मोटर व्हीकल की जांच करेगा जो जिले के लोगों को बिना मान्यता के चार पहिया वाहन चलाने की ट्रेनिंग देते हैं।

20 ओवरलोड वाहन पकड़े : जिला परिवहन विभाग की टीम ने बहादुरगढ़ और झज्जर क्षेत्र में बीती रात चेकिंग अभियान चलाते हुए 20 वाहनों को ओवरलोड होने पर पकड़ लिया। अब इन पर जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। जिला परिवहन विभाग की टीम ने बहादुरगढ़ एरिया से दो ट्रैक्टरों को भी जप्त कर लिया। इनमें ओवरलोड तुड़ा भरा हुआ था और इनके पीछे रिफ्लेक्टर भी नहीं लगा हुआ था। ऐसे ही वाहनों के कारण न सिर्फ सड़क पर जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है बल्कि सड़क दुर्घटना का कारण भी यह तूडे भरे ओवरलोड ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली बनते हैं। अभियान चलाते हुए राजस्थान नंबर की दो सवारी बसें भी जब्त कर ली हैं। इनमें एक बस झज्जर में और दूसरी बस केएमपी पर पकड़ी गई। इन दोनों ही बसों के द्वारा मोटर व्हीकल टैक्स अदा नहीं किया गया था और टैक्स दिए बिना ही सवारियां लेकर एक राज्य से दूसरे राज्य में आ रही थी।

मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के नियमों का पालन वाहन चालक हर हाल में करें। इसके लिए चेकिंग अभियान लगातार जारी रहेगा। इसके लिए विभाग की टीम तैयार कर दी गई है। 24 घंटे में कभी भी चेकिंग की जा सकती है। -अशोक कुमार बंसल, डीटीओ झज्जर

