झज्जर:बच्चों को संस्कारवान बनाने के लिए सौम्य व्यवहार करें माता-पिता: अनिल

झज्जर8 घंटे पहले
बालमन अत्यंत जिज्ञासु होता है। समय रहते माता-पिता बच्चों को अगर सही जवाब दें तो भविष्य जीवन में उचित मार्गदर्शन किया जा सकता है। आपसी भरोसा भी कायम होता है। इसी मनोभाव को समझते हुए मंगलवार को गांव हसनपुर स्थित एमआर वरिष्ठ माध्यमिक विद्यालय में ऑनलाइन सवाल आपके जवाब हमारे कार्यक्रम किया गया।

इस दौरान मंडलीय बाल कल्याण अधिकारी रोहतक एवं राज्य नोडल अधिकारी अनिल मलिक बच्चों और उनके अभिभावकों व शिक्षकों से रूबरू हुए। इसमें राज्य नोडल अधिकारी अनिल मलिक ने कहा कि एक इंसान की शख्सियत तराशने में बहुत से लोगों का हाथ होता है। जिनमें सबसे अहम भूमिका माता-पिता, शिक्षक और दोस्तों की होती है। माता-पिता का व्यवहारिक आचरण जैसा होगा बच्चे वैसा ही सीखेंगे। इसलिए माता-पिता बच्चों के साथ सहज व सौम्य व्यवहार करें। कोविड-19 की वजह से बच्चों के रूटीन में बदलाव हुआ है।

चिड़चिड़ापन देखने को मिल रहा है। बच्चों को गुड स्क्रीन टाइम और बेड स्क्रीम टाइम की समझ दी जानी चाहिए। ताकि अपनी पढ़ाई अपने गैजेट्स के साथ अच्छे से जारी रख सके। आत्म अनुशासन बेहतर समय प्रबंधन जरूरी है। बच्चों को जीवन के उद्देश्यों के प्रति जागरूक करें। जिम्मेदारियों के प्रति प्रेरित करें। लीडरशिप का अनुभव दें। प्रैक्टिकल तकनीक से ज्यादा सिखाएं। भरपूर नींद ले सोशल मीडिया से दूरी कायम रखें। स्क्रीन टाइम कम करें, दिनचर्या सकारात्मक व्यवस्था भरी रखें। विषम परिस्थितियों में माता-पिता और शिक्षण संस्थानों के आपसी सहयोग से बच्चों के बेहतर निर्माण कार्य योजनाएं तैयार की जा सकती हैं। अध्यक्षता जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश व प्रिंसिपल संगीता कोदान ने की। सोमवीर का विशेष सहयोग रहा।

