पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम:माता-पिता बच्चों के साथ खुले मन से संवाद करें : अनिल

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मंडलीय बाल कल्याण अधिकारी एवं राज्य नोडल अधिकारी अनिल मलिक के नेतृत्व में सवाल आपके जवाब हमारे कार्यक्रम का ऑनलाइन आयोजन एचडी स्कूल साल्हावास मेंं किया गया। उन्होंने कहा कि बाल मन की जिज्ञासा से उत्पन्न सवालों के जवाब उनके बेहतर मार्गदर्शन हेतु जरूरी हैं। माता पिता को बच्चों के साथ खुले मन से संवाद करना चाहिए। इसी सोच के साथ हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद कि राज्य स्तरीय महत्वाकांक्षी परियोजना बाल सलाह, परामर्श एवं कल्याण केंद्रों की स्थापना के अंतर्गत निरंतर आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं।

ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में मनोवैज्ञानिक दृष्टिकोण से दिए मुख्यत : कोविड-19 से उत्पन्न नकारात्मक मनोस्थिति, पाठ्यक्रम पूरा न होने की वजह से चिंता, तनाव, दबाव, अवसाद की स्थिति से कैसे बाहर निकाला जाए, अधूरी पढ़ाई को कैसे पूरा किया जाए, बायोलॉजी विषय में रुचि नहीं है कैसे पढ़ाई की जाए, कम समय में परीक्षा की बेहतर तैयारी कैसे की जाए, एकाग्रता कैसे बढ़ाई जाए, विभिन्न तरह के सवालों के जवाब देते हुए अनिल मलिक ने कहा कि सबसे जरूरी है अचानक उत्पन्न हुई विषम परिस्थितियों की वजह से नकारात्मक भावनाओं को खुद पर हावी न होने दें।

आपने जैसा महसूस किया उसके प्रति ईमानदार बने रहें, फिर कुछ आदतें विकसित करें उन्हें रोज दोहराते रहें, फिर चाहे परिस्थितियां कैसी भी क्यों न हो मानसिक ऊर्जा बढ़ाएं, छोटे सकारात्मक लक्ष्य बनाएं, आदत निर्माण करें, जानकारी बढ़ाते रहें, सवाल पूछने से कभी हिचकिचाना नहीं, सही दिशा में काम करें, खुद को प्रोत्साहित करें, नतीजे हासिल करने की समय सीमा तय करें।

उन्होंने कहा कि बेहतर समय प्रबंधन के साथ शिक्षा अर्जित करनी है। याद रहे नजरिया बदलने से सब कुछ बदल जाता है, मुश्किलें आसान हो जाती हैं। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता संयुक्त रुप से जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश एवं स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सतबीर सिंह ने की तथा दुष्यंत और सोमवीर का विशेष सहयोग रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें