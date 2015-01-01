पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मरीज परेशान:3 दिन से नागरिक अस्पताल की एक्स रे मशीन खराब, रोहतक रेफर कर रहे मरीज

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
नागरिक अस्पताल में मौजूद एकमात्र एक्स रे मशीन पिछले 3 दिन से खराब है। इसके कारण यहां आने वाले लोगों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मशीन खराब होने की सूरत में ओपीडी में मौजूद डॉक्टर मरीजों को रोहतक रेफर करने पर मजबूर हैं। नागरिक अस्पताल में खासतौर से टीबी, हड्डी रोग से जुड़े मरीज और फिजीशियन की ओपीडी में एक्स-रे कराने का परामर्श लेकर आने वाले मरीज इन दिनों काफी परेशान हैं।

ये एक्स-रे रूम तक पहुंचते हैं तब पता चलता है कि एक्सरे मशीन काम ही नहीं कर रही। पहले दिन तो एक्स-रे रूम में मौजूद स्टाफ यहां मिल गया और जब मरीजों ने उनसे पूछा कि एक्स-रे कब शुरू होंगे तब इसका जवाब वे भी नहीं दे सके। हालांकि अब 2 दिन से स्टाफ भी नदारद है तो मरीज एक्सरे को लेकर और परेशान हैं। सक्षम मरीज अपना एक्स-रे बाहर निजी लैब और अस्पतालों में करने को मजबूर हैं। जबकि बाकी मरीज जिनके पास एक्स-रे कराने लायक भी पैसे नहीं हैं वह दुखी हैं।

नागरिक अस्पताल में जिस तरीके से ओपीडी की संख्या बढ़ी है और कोविड-19 के कार्यकाल में मरीजों को विभिन्न तरह की बीमारियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। उसके कारण एक्स-रे की जांच संख्या भी काफी बढ़ गई है। इस सूरत में नागरिक अस्पताल में एक और मशीन की जरूरत महसूस होने लगी है। लेकिन नागरिक अस्पताल प्रशासन को दुख इस बात का है कि मशीन आने के बाद उसको रखने के लिए भी जगह नहीं है। नागरिक अस्पताल की पुरानी बिल्डिंग के कंडम होने की सूरत में जगह की कमी बहुत महसूस की जा रही है।

हमारी एक्स-रे मशीन खराब पड़ी हुई है। हम मेंटेनेंस के लिए सीएमओ ऑफिस को चिट्ठी लिख चुके हैं। बार-बार रिमाइंडर किया जा रहा है। उम्मीद है कि जल्द ही एक्स-रे मशीन की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। फिलहाल हम मरीजों को रोहतक रेफर ही कर रहे हैं। -डॉ. अरुणा सांगवान, एमएस नागरिक अस्पताल झज्जर

