बैंक लूट:पीएनबी लूट में शामिल थे हिसार बॉस्टल जेल से भागे 3 शातिर, दो काबू, एक को तलाश रही पुलिस टीम

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • 21 अक्तूबर को पीएनबी माच्छरौली में हुई लूट में खुलासा, आरोपी से एक देशी पिस्तौल व दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद

हिसार की बोस्टल सुधार गृह से भागकर 3 नाबालिग आरोपियों ने बीते 21 अक्टूबर को पीएनबी माच्छरौली में अपने दो और साथियों के साथ लूटपाट की थी। इसका खुलासा झज्जर पुलिस ने किया है। इनमें से दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ा है। इनके कब्जे से 2 लाख 30 हजार रुपए भी बरामद की है। एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग के दिशा निर्देशों की पालना करते हुए सीआईए वन बहादुरगढ़ की टीम द्वारा एक नाबालिग सहित दो आरोपियों को काबू किया है। अब मुठभेड़ के बाद अवैध हथियार तथा बैंक लूटपाट की वारदात में इस्तेमाल की गई मोटरसाइकिल के साथ पकड़े गए नाबालिग आरोपी के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उपचाराधीन नाबालिग आरोपी थाना बेरी में वर्ष 2019 में दर्ज हत्या के एक मामले में सुधार गृह हिसार में था। जो अपने दो अन्य नाबालिग साथियों के साथ 12 अक्टूबर को जेल तोड़कर फरार हो गया था। 30 अक्टूबर को थाना दुजाना क्षेत्र से मुठभेड़ के बाद नाबालिग आरोपी को काबू किया गया। जो मुठभेड़ के दौरान घायल होने के कारण पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक में उपचाराधीन है। उन्होंने बताया कि 31 अक्तूबर को सीआईए वन बहादुरगढ़ की एक टीम झज्जर रेवाड़ी रोड़ पर गश्त पर थी। पुलिस टीम ने एक युवक को शक की बिनाह पर काबू किया।

पकड़े गए युवक की तलाशी ली गई तो उसके कब्जे से एक देशी पिस्तौल व दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान आकाश उर्फ आशु निवासी गांव बिरधाना जिला झज्जर के तौर पर हुई। आरोपी के खिलाफ शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई करते हुए थाना माच्छरौली में मामला दर्ज किया गया। वहीं निरीक्षक रविंद्र कुमार के नेतृत्व में सीआईए वन बहादुरगढ़ की टीम थाना दुजाना के एरिया में गांव बिरधाना से गिरावड़ रोड पर गश्त पर तैनात थी। प्राथमिक पूछताछ में नाबालिग आरोपी से खुलासा हुआ कि वह बीती 12 अक्टूबर को सुधार गृह हिसार से अपने साथियों के साथ फरार हुआ था। वहां से फरार होने के बाद पीएनबी माच्छरौली में हुई लूटपाट की वारदात में भी वह शामिल था। बरामद की गई मोटरसाइकिल थाना सदर झज्जर क्षेत्र के गांव सुलोधा से चुराई गई थी और बैंक लूटपाट की उपरोक्त वारदात में इस्तेमाल की गई थी।

अवैध हथियार के साथ पकड़े गए आरोपी आकाश उर्फ आशु के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए उसे अदालत में पेश किया गया। जहां से आरोपी को पूछताछ के लिए दो दिन के पुलिस रिमांड पर लिया। पुलिस रिमांड के दौरान पूछताछ में आरोपी से पीएनबी बैंक माच्छरौली में लूटपाट की वारदात सहित फायर करने व छीना झपटी अन्य मामलों का खुलासा हुआ।

आरोपी के कब्जे से बैंक से छीनी गई राशि में से 2 लाख 30 हजार रुपए बरामद किए

बदमाशों ने इन वारदातों का खुलासा किया

  • आरोपी आकाश आशु ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर 21 अगस्त को सागर निवासी गांव बिरधाना पर जान से मारने की नियत से फायर करने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।
  • आरोपी ने 26 अगस्त को साहिल निवासी बेरी पर फायर करने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।
  • आरोपी ने 30 सितम्बर को गांव में बिरधाना में अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर रवि निवासी गांव खुंगाई पर जान से मारने की नियत से फायर करने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।
  • आरोपी अपने तीन नाबालिग व दो अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर पूर्व योजना के अनुसार हथियारों सहित दो मोटरसाइकिलों पर सवार होकर 21 अक्टूबर को बैंक माच्छरौली पहुंचे। जहां गार्ड के साथ मारपीट करके उसकी गम को छीन लिया और बैंक में फायर करते हुए करके आठ लाख रुपए से अधिक नगद राशि छीनकर फरार हो गए।
  • आरोपी ने अपने अन्य साथियों के साथ मिलकर 25 अक्टूबर 2016 को पुलिस चौकी छुछकवास के एरिया से एक डस्टर गाड़ी छीनने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।
  • आरोपी 11 जनवरी 2017 को थाना सदर झज्जर के एरिया में अवैध हथियार के साथ पकड़ा गया था।
  • आरोपी के खिलाफ 10 मार्च 2019 को थाना राई जिला सोनीपत में अवैध हथियार रखने का मामला दर्ज हुआ था।

बैंक लूटपाट की वारदात में शामिल दो नाबालिग सहित अन्य आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए झज्जर पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई की जा रही है। आरोपियों को भी जल्द ही काबू कर लिया जाएगा। आरोपी आकाश उर्फ आशू को अदालत में पेश किया गया। अदालत के आदेश अनुसार आरोपी को न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया।- हिमांशु गर्ग, एसपी झज्जर

रोहित के घर में बैठकर बनाई थी बैंक लूट की योजना

निरीक्षक रविंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि बाल सुधार गृह हिसार से फरार तीनों नाबालिग आरोपियों को रोहित निवासी गांव छपार अपने एक अन्य साथी के साथ मिलकर 13 अक्टूबर को एक सेंट्रो गाड़ी में बैठा कर हिसार से लाया था। सभी रोहित के घर पंहुचे। रोहित के घर बैठ कर ही सभी ने पैसों की तंगी व जरूरत को देखते हुए बैंक लूटने की योजना बनाई। पूर्व योजना के अनुसार बैंक में लूटपाट की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। वारदात के बाद सभी गांव खुड्डन के खेतों में पहुंचे। वहां पर इन्होंने लूटी गई राशि को आपस में बांटने का कार्य किया। जिसमें चार लाख रुपए अकेले रोहित को व 2,36 हजार रुपए आकाश उर्फ आशु तथा बाकी राशि अन्य आरोपियों ने बांट ली। पैसों का बटवारा करने के बाद सभी आरोपी गांव गुढ़ा के खेतों में पहुंचे। वहां से सभी अलग अलग हो गए।

