सम्मान:पुलिस फ्लैग डे कार्यक्रम के तहत जिले भर में कार्यक्रम किए आयोजित

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
जिला के विभिन्न गांवों में शहीद पुलिस जवानों की याद में उनके पैतृक गांव के स्कूलों में विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। पुलिस फ्लैग डे कार्यक्रम के तहत थाना सदर झज्जर के तहत गांव कुंजिया, थाना बेरी के गांव माजरा दूबलधन व गांव गौच्छी, थाना दुजाना के गांव सुर्खपुर व गुढ़ा तथा सेक्टर 6 बहादुरगढ़ थाना के गांव सराय औरंगाबाद में स्थित उन स्कूलों में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए।

जहां से शहीद पुलिस कर्मियों ने प्राथमिक शिक्षा ग्रहण की थी। एसपी हिमांशु गर्ग के दिशा निर्देश अनुसार व डीएसपी रणबीर सिंह के मार्गदर्शन में शहीद पुलिस जवानों की याद में प्रेरणादायक कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। पुलिस फ्लैग डे कार्यक्रम जिला नोडल अधिकारी एवं उप पुलिस अधीक्षक रणबीर सिंह ने बताया कि बृहस्पतिवार को थाना प्रबंधक बेरी निरीक्षक जय भगवान के नेतृत्व में पुलिस की टीम द्वारा गांव माजरा दूबलधन व गौच्छी, थाना दुजाना की टीम द्वारा गांव सुर्खपुर व गांव गुढ़ा तथा थाना सदर झज्जर की टीम द्वारा गांव कुंजिया में विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गए।

पुलिस की अलग-2 टीमों द्वारा विभिन्न स्कूलों में जाकर विद्यार्थियों, अध्यापकों व स्थानीय निवासियों की मौजूदगी में शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों की गौरव गाथा तथा राष्ट्र निर्माण में पुलिस भूमिका विषय पर विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। अमर शहीदों के जीवन की गौरव पूर्ण कार्यों बारे विद्यार्थियों,अध्यापकों व ग्रामीणों को अवगत करवाया गया। वक्ताओं ने कहा कि पुलिस अफसर होना शान की बात है। पुलिस का कार्य कोई नौकरी नहीं है, अपितु एक सेवा है।

उन्होंने ने बताया कि जिला के सात पुलिस जवान अपने कर्तव्य का पालन करते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए। झज्जर जिला के गांव सुर्खपुर निवासी शहीद सिपाही राकेश कुमार व गांव गुढ़ा निवासी शहीद सिपाही माही चंद को श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उनकी की याद में दोनों गांव के स्कूलों में अलग-अलग विशेष कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। थाना बेरी के अंतर्गत गांव गोच्छी निवासी मुख्य सिपाही बिजेंद्र सिंह व गांव माजरा दूबलधन निवासी शहीद सिपाही महाबीर सिंह की याद में दोनों गांवों के स्कूलों में अलग-अलग विशेष कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन किया गया। इसी प्रकार से थाना सदर के अंतर्गत गांव कुंजिया निवासी शहीद सिपाही संजय कुमार काे श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए उनकी याद में गांव के स्कूल में विशेष कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया।

