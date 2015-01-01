पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमिशन:सैनिक स्कूल में कक्षा 6वीं व 9वीं के लिए 19 तक मांगे आवेदन

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
सैनिक स्कूल सोसायटी ने करनाल के कुंजपुरा स्थित सैनिक स्कूल में कक्षा 6 व 9 में प्रवेश लेने के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। इसके लिए ऑनलाइन प्रवेश परीक्षा फार्म स्कूल की वेबसाइट पर 19 नवंबर तक भरे जा सकते हैं। यह परीक्षा 10 जनवरी को सुबह 10 बजे हाेगी। सैनिक स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य कर्नल वीडी चंडोला ने बताया कि छात्रों को पुणे के खडगवासला स्थित राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी में प्रवेश के लिए शैक्षणिक, शारीरिक व मानसिक रूप से तैयार करने और उनमें चारित्रिक विशिष्टताएं व देशभक्ति की भावना पैदा करने को सैनिक स्कूल में वर्ष 2021-22 में 93 बच्चों को लिया जाएगा।

इसमें कक्षा 6 के लिए लगभग 22 व शेष कक्षा 9 के छात्रों को प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए विद्यार्थियों को ऑल इंडिया सैनिक स्कूल्स एंट्रेंस एग्जामिनेशन देना होगा। कक्षा 6 में प्रवेश के लिए परीक्षा 300 अंक, जबकि 9वीं कक्षा के लिए 400 अंक की होगी। इसका समय क्रमश: 150 व 180 मिनट होगा। प्रवेश परीक्षा ओएमआर सीट पर ली जाएगी। सैनिक स्कूल के प्रधानाचार्य कर्नल वीडी चंडोला ने बताया कि बताया कि कक्षा 6 की प्रवेश परीक्षा में विद्यार्थियों का 150 अंक गणित, 50 अंक विज्ञान व एसएसटी आधारित सामान्य ज्ञान, 50 अंक का भाषा व 50 अंक का बुद्धिमत्ता का टेस्ट लिया जाएगा।

इसी प्रकार 9वीं कक्षा की प्रवेश परीक्षा में विद्यार्थी को 200 अंकों का गणित, 50 अंकों का अंग्रेजी, 50 अंकों का बुद्धिमता, 50 अंकों का सामान्य विज्ञान व 50 अंकों का सामाजिक विज्ञान का टेस्ट देना होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि सैनिक स्कूल में विद्यार्थी का प्रवेश पूरी तरह से मेरिट लिस्ट के आधार पर साक्षात्कार व चिकित्सकीय परीक्षण के बाद किया जाएगा। कक्षा 6 में प्रवेश पाने के इच्छुक विद्यार्थी की आयु 10 से 11 वर्ष के बीच (जन्म तिथि 1 अप्रैल 2009 से 31 मार्च 2011 के बीच) व कक्षा 9 में प्रवेश के छात्र की आयु 13 से 14 वर्ष (जन्म तिथि 1 अप्रैल 2006 से 31 मार्च 2008 के बीच) होनी चाहिए।

