पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संत भारतवर्ष की शान:संतों के बताए मार्ग से मिलते हैं संस्कार : धनखड़

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उद्घाटन मौके पर भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़।
  • स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य के नाम पर बने मार्ग का किया लोकार्पण

संत भारतवर्ष की शान हैं। इन संतों के बताए मार्ग पर चलकर मनुष्य न केवल संस्कारी बनता है, बल्कि जीवन की हर सफलता को प्राप्त करने में सक्षम होता है। भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने यह बात मंगलवार को भगत सिंह चौक पर साकेत वासी श्रीमज्जगदगुरु रामानंदाचार्य स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य मार्ग के लोकार्पण अवसर पर उपस्थित जनसमूह को संबोधित करते हुए कही।

धनखड़ ने कहा कि साकेत वासी स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य न केवल उच्च कोटि के संत थे बल्कि अयोध्या में बन रहे राम मंदिर के लिए ताउम्र संघर्ष के ध्वजवाहक रहे। उनके नाम पर बनने वाला यह मार्ग न केवल उनकी स्मृतियों को लोगों के जहन में सदा बनाए रखेगा बल्कि उनके बताए मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित भी करेगा।

पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट के आजीवन अध्यक्ष व आश्रम हरिमंदिर पाटौदी के परमाध्यक्ष महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी धर्मदेव के सानिध्य में हुए कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य के शिष्य महंत लोकेश दास ने की।

ओमप्रकाश धनखड़ ने स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य मार्ग का लोकार्पण करते हुए कहा कि जीवन में मनुष्य पहले जीवन को पाने और फिर उससे मुक्ति पाने के लिए प्रयासरत रहता है। ऐसे में संतों से मिली प्रेरणा जीवन से मुक्ति का साधन है। इस मौके पर भाजपा जिला अध्यक्ष विक्रम कादियान, वरिष्ठ बीजेपी नेता आनंद सागर, मनीष दुजाना, अनिल मातनहेल, सहित अन्य गणमान्य लोग भी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें