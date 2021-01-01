पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:सीताराम गेट क्षेत्र में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो, गलियाेें में भरा नालियों का पानी, समस्या का नहीं हो रहा समाधान

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
सीताराम गेट क्षेत्र में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने से भरा पानी। - Dainik Bhaskar
सीताराम गेट क्षेत्र में सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो होने से भरा पानी।

सीताराम गेट क्षेत्र में मंगलवार सुबह बिना बरसात के जल भराव क्षेत्र में तब्दील हो गया। यहां सुबह जब लोग घरों से निकले तो क्षेत्र की गलियां और सड़कें गंदे पानी से लबालब भरी हुई थी। क्षेत्र के इस नजारे को देख लोग हैरानी में पड़ गए। कुछ ही देर में वार्ड पार्षद मीना कमल सैनी के पास लोगों की शिकायतें आनी शुरू हो गई।

वार्ड पार्षद मीना सैनी ने बताया कि सीताराम क्षेत्र में सीवरेज के ओवरफ्लो की समस्या कोई नई नहीं है। कई सालों से सीवरेज ओवरफ्लो का सामना यहां के लोग कर रहे हैं। वो समय-समय पर जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इसके बारे में सूचित कर चुकी हैं, लेकिन लोगों की समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया गया है।

मंगलवार को स्कूल के बच्चे, ऑफिस में जाने वाले लोग और स्थानीय दुकानदारों से लेकर अन्य निवासी गंदे पानी के बीच होकर यहां से निकले। सुबह से यह पानी तालाब का रूप ले रहा था। दोपहर बाद ही काफी हद तक पानी यहां से निकल सका।

पार्षद सैनी ने बताया कि सीवरेज लाइनों में दिक्कत और समय-समय पर साफ-सफाई न होने के कारण यह स्थिति हर बार बन जाती है। यह भी बताया गया कि जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा इन दिनों सीवरेज मेंटेनेंस से जुड़े मरम्मत संबंधी कार्यों को देखते हुए भी ओवरफ्लो की समस्या देखने को मिल रही है।

