पुलिस कार्यालय में बैठक:एसपी राजेश दुग्गल ने बैठक में अधिकारियों को अपराध की सूचना पर तुरंत कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
नवनियुक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश दुग्गल ने मंगलवार को जिला के सभी पर्यवेक्षण अधिकारियों, थाना प्रबंधकों व चौकी प्रभारियों की बैठक ली। लघु सचिवालय में स्थित जिला पुलिस कार्यालय में आयोजित बैठक के दौरान पुलिस अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को जिला में कानून एवं शांति व्यवस्थाओं को सुचारू बनाए रखने के संबंध में आवश्यक दिशानिर्देश दिए।

मीटिंग मे सर्वप्रथम पुलिस अधीक्षक राजेश दुग्गल ने जिला का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद आयोजित बैठक में सभी थाना प्रबंधकों, चौकी प्रभारियों व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों/कर्मचारियों का परिचय लिया। उसके उपरान्त पुलिस अधीक्षक ने सभी अधिकारियों, कर्मचारियों को ड्यूटी संबंधी आवश्यक हिदायतें दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार किसी भी सूरत में बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा, सभी अपनी ड्यूटी ईमानदारी से करें। आमजन से सम्मानजनक व्यवहार किया जाए। आम लोगों की पुलिस से संबंधित समस्याओं अथवा शिकायतों को अवश्य सुनें, और उन पर तुरंत मुनासिब कार्रवाई करें। किसी भी प्रकार की आपराधिक घटना की सूचना पर तुरंत मौका पर पहुंचकर हालात के मुताबिक तत्परता से कार्रवाई करें।

बैठक में एसपी राजेश दुग्गल, एएसपी विक्रांत भूषण, डीएसपी रणबीर सिंह, डीएसपी राहुल देव, डीएसपी नरेश कुमार, डीएसपी पवन कुमार, डीएसपी अशोक कुमार, डीएसपी सुरेंद्र सिंह, डीएसपी सोमवीर सिंह, जिला के सभी थाना प्रबंधक, चौकी प्रभारी तथा पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय में तैनात शाखा प्रभारियों सहित अन्य पुलिस कर्मचारी मौजूद रहे।

