रेड:फूड सप्लीमेंट की आड़ में बेचा जा रहा था स्टॉराइड

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
फूड सप्लीमेंट की आड में स्टॉराइड बेचा जा रहा था। इसका खुलासा मंगलवार को उस समय हुआ जब सीएम फ्लाइंग के नेतृत्व में शहर के देशवाल कांप्लेक्स के समीप फूड सप्लीमेंट की दुकान पर दबिश दी गई। फूड सप्लीमेंट की दुकान से तेजी से असर करने वाली दवा स्टॉराइड मिलने पर उनके सैंपल लिए गए। ड्रग्स विभाग इस मामले में संबंधित दुकानदारों को नोटिस देकर आगामी कार्रवाई शुरू करेंगा। पिछले कई दिनों से सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम की ओर से खाद्य वस्तुओं की सैंपलिंग कराई जा रही है। ताकि लोगों को निम्न स्तर के खाने की वस्तुएं न मिले।

मंगलवार को सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम ने शहर के देशवाल कांप्लेक्स के समीप की फूड सप्लीमेंट स्टोर पर दबिश दी। यहां फेट लूज नामक फूड सप्लीमेंट का खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने सैंपल भरा। सैंपलिंग की इस कार्रवाई में डॉ. जोगिंद्र व मंदीप सिंह संयुक्त रूप से मौजूद रहे। सीएम फ्लाइंग की टीम का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं जय भगवान व अन्य उस समय हैरान रह गए जब इसी दुकान के पास स्टॉराइड में हारमोंस मिले। संयुक्त टीम में शामिल डग विभाग के अधिकारी संदीप हुड्डा ने स्टॉराइड व दूसरी आपत्तिजनक दवाइयों के 5 सैंपल लिए।

दरअसल किसी भी दवाई आदि के बेचने के लिए ड्रग्स विभाग की ओर से लाइसेंस जारी किया जाता है। लेकिन फूड सप्लीमेंट की आड़ में स्टॉराइड हार्मोन भी रखे हुए थे जिस पर टीम ने अब कार्रवाई की है। ड्रग्स विभाग के अधिकारी संदीप का कहना है कि इस मामले में जहां सैंपल की जांच पड़ताल का काम होगा। वहीं दूसरी ओर संबंधित दुकानदारों को नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा और संतोषजनक जवाब न मिलने पर उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जहांआरा बाग स्टेडियम के समीप भी दी गई दबिश
खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग व सीएम फ्लाइंग की संयुक्त टीम ने जहांआरा बाग के समीप फूड न्यूट्रेंड्स के यहां दबिश दी। इस दौरान यहां फूड सप्लीमेंट के सैंपल भरे गए। खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम का कहना है कि दुकानदार के पास जहां फूड सप्लीमेंट का बिल मौजूद था। वहीं उन्होंने पंजीकरण आदि भी कराया हुआ था। इस लिहाज से यदि अब सैंपल फेल आता है। तब इन को लेकर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

