लोकार्पण:जगदगुरू स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य के नाम पर रखा सड़क मार्ग का नाम

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
दुजाना गांव में प्राचीन श्री राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट में शान्ति कुंज के एक हाल व पांच कमरों का लोकार्पण किया गया। अयोध्या के श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए ताउम्र संघर्ष करने वाले दुजाना गांव के मूल निवासी ब्रह्मलीन श्रीमज्जगदगुरु रामानंदाचार्य स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य की स्मृति में बने कुंज का लोकार्पण उन्हीं के उत्तराधिकारी महंत अरुण दास व महंत लोकेश दास ने ट्रस्ट के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी हरीश अरोड़ा व गांव के मौजिज लोगों के ‌बीच किया।

लोकार्पण अवसर पर महंत लोकेश दास ने बताया कि अपने पैतृक गांव दुुजाना का कायाकल्प करना उनके गुरु स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य का बड़ा सपना था। अब गांव में श्री राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट सहित अन्य सामाजिक कार्यों को व उन्हीं के स्वपनानुसार आगे बढ़ाएंगे। महंत अरुण दास ने बताया कि नैशनल हाईवे से दुजाना गांव के प्रवेश द्वार पर स्वामी जगन्नाथ द्वार हेतु भी हरियाणा सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है और उम्मीद है कि इसका निर्माण भी जल्द होगा। कार्यक्रम में गांव के प्रधान कृष्ण चन्द्र बग्गा, मार्केट कमेटी बेरी के पूर्व चेयरमैन मनीष शर्मा ने गांव के विकास को नए आयाम देने के ‌लिए संतों का आभार प्रकट किया। इस मौके पर भाजपा नेता मनीष बंसल, आनंद सागर, कप्तान बिरधाना, सीताराम शर्मा, डॉ. लेखराज, विकास नरूला उपस्थित रहे।

स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य के नाम से होगा झज्जर में मार्ग

दुुजाना गांव में जहां स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य जगन्नाथ द्वार की स्थापना के लिए सरकार को प्रस्ताव भेजा गया है वहीं झज्जर नगर परिषद ने सिटी के भगत सिंह चौक से रोहतक रोड की ओर जाने वाले मार्ग का नाम जगदगुरु रामानंदाचार्य स्वामी हंसदेवाचार्य के नाम पर रखने का प्रस्ताव पारित कर दिया है। बीजेपी नेता मनीष बंसल ने बताया कि नगर पार्षद निर्मल बंसल द्वारा यह प्रस्ताव रखा गया था। जिसे एकमत से पास किया गया था। अब नामकरण के बाद शीघ्र ही महंत लोकेश दास व महंत अरुण दास की उपस्थिति में इस मार्ग का लोकार्पण भी किया जाएगा। पंचनद स्मारक ट्रस्ट की स्थानीय ईकाई के अध्यक्ष ईश्वर शर्मा व महासचिव सतीश धींगड़ा सहित अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने इस कार्य के लिए नपा प्रधान कविता नंदवानी का आभार व्यक्त किया है।

