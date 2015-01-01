पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झज्जर:बाजरे की उठान प्रक्रिया तेज, जमींदारों को दिवाली के दिन खाते में पैसा आने का इंतजार

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
जमीदारों और आढ़तियों की बार-बार की जा रही अपील का असर धनतेरस के दिन दिखाई दिया। झज्जर अनाज मंडी में बाजरे की सरकारी उठान प्रक्रिया सुबह से लेकर देर शाम तक देखी गई। अब जमींदारों को उम्मीद है कि दिवाली वाले दिन उनके खातों में सरकार पैसा भेजेगी। शुक्रवार को सुबह से ही खरीद एजेंसी के सरकारी गोदामों में बाजरे की लिफ्टिंग प्रक्रिया तेज की।

दिनभर में 20 से ज्यादा ट्रक बाजरे के गोदामों में पहुंचाए गए। मंडी में जो मजदूरों काे काम मिला और वे बाजरे की बोरियों को ट्रक में लादते देखे गए। हालांकि आढ़तियों को शिकायत इस बात की है कि सरकारी खरीद का बाजरा गोदामों में पहुंचने के बाद भी अभी अधिकांश जमींदारों के खाते में पैसा नहीं आ सका। जबकि नियम यह है कि गोदाम में अनाज पहुंचने के बाद तुरंत खातों में रकम आनी चाहिए।

पूर्व प्रधान बोले-सरकार खाते में जल्द भेजे पैसा

झज्जर अनाज मंडी के पूर्व प्रधान चांद सिंह पहलवान ने कहा कि इस बार बाजरे की खरीद प्रक्रिया से आढ़ती ही नहीं जमीदार वर्ग भी काफी परेशान हुआ है। कभी गेट पास तो कभी सरकारी खरीदी या फिर सरकारी उठान की धीमी गति ने इस बार जमींदारों को खूब परेशान किया है। पूर्व प्रधान ने कहा कि सरकार ने वादा किया था कि दिवाली से पहले ही बाजरे की खरीदारी करके जमींदारों के खाते में पैसा आ जाएगा अब जब छोटी दीपावली वाले दिन बाजरे की उठान प्रक्रिया में तेजी आई है तो सरकार को जमींदारों की ओर भी ध्यान देना चाहिए। उनकी भी दिवाली बेहतर तरीके से मन सके वह अपने बच्चों के लिए मिठाई और नए कपड़े ला सकें, खेती-बाड़ी के सामानों और बीजों की खरीदारी कर सकें लिहाजा जरूरी है कि सरकार त्योहार वाले दिन उनके खाते में पैसा डलवाए, तभी सही मायने में एक जमीदार की दिवाली सार्थक होगी।

1 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई थी बाजरे की खरीद

पूरे प्रदेश की तरह झज्जर अनाज मंडी में भी 1 अक्टूबर से बाजरे की सरकारी खरीद प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी। आढ़तियों को हैरानी है कि इस बार बाजरे की खरीद प्रक्रिया नवंबर महीने तक चल रही है। लगभग आधा महीना बीत चुका है लेकिन बाजरे का उठान मंडी से नहीं हो सका। जबकि इससे पहले अक्टूबर माह में शुरू हुई खरीद प्रक्रिया अक्टूबर में ही संपन्न हो जाती थी।

