लूट मामले में खुलासा:लूट में शामिल थे बोस्टल सुधार गृह से भागे 3 शातिर, दो काबू, तीसरे को तलाश रही पुलिस

झज्जरएक घंटा पहले
गिरफ्तार आरोपी।

हिसार बोस्टल सुधार गृह से भागकर 3 नाबालिग आरोपियों ने 21 अक्टूबर को पीएनबी माच्छरौली में दो और साथियों के साथ लूटपाट की थी। इसका खुलासा झज्जर पुलिस ने किया है। इनमें से दो आरोपियों को पकड़ा है। इनके कब्जे से 2 लाख 30 हजार रुपए बरामद किए हैं। उपचाराधीन नाबालिग आरोपी थाना बेरी में 2019 में दर्ज हत्या के मामले में सुधार गृह हिसार में था।

जो दो अन्य नाबालिग साथियों के साथ 12 अक्टूबर को जेल तोड़कर फरार हो गया था। 30 अक्टूबर को थाना दुजाना क्षेत्र से मुठभेड़ के बाद नाबालिग को काबू किया गया। जो मुठभेड़ के दौरान घायल होने के कारण पीजीआईएमएस रोहतक में उपचाराधीन है। 31 अक्तूबर को सीआईए वन बहादुरगढ़ की टीम गश्त पर थी।

टीम ने युवक को शक की बिनाह पर काबू किया। तलाशी ली गई तो उसके कब्जे से देशी पिस्तौल व दो जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए। उसकी पहचान आकाश उर्फ आशु निवासी गांव बिरधाना जिला झज्जर के तौर पर हुई। पूछताछ में नाबालिग आरोपी से खुलासा हुआ कि वह बीती 12 अक्टूबर को सुधार गृह हिसार से अपने साथियों के साथ फरार हुआ था। वहां से फरार होने के बाद पीएनबी माच्छरौली में हुई लूटपाट की वारदात में भी वह शामिल था। सभी ने रोहित के घर बैठ कर ही सभी ने पैसों की तंगी व जरूरत को देखते हुए बैंक लूटने की योजना बनाई।

