पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:पंजाब से नहीं आ रहा कोई खाली हाथ, किसानों के लिए राशन और जरूरी सामान लाने में युवाओं की लगी ड्यूटी

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बहादुरगढ़ में लोगों की ड्यूटी सब्जी और रोटियां बनाने में लगी हुई।
  • टिकरी बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसान अपने स्तर पर जुटा रहे संसाधन

बहादुरगढ़ के टिकरी बॉर्डर पर कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन के लिए डटे पंजाब और हरियाणा के शहरों से आए प्रदर्शनकारियों के लिए जरूरत का सामान और राशन लेने के लिए युवाओं की ड्यूटी लगी हुई है। पंजाब से आने वाली ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली, बस या अन्य काफिले में शामिल लोग यहां खाली हाथ नहीं आ रहे हैं। किसी न किसी टोली के पास गैस सिलेंडर से लेकर कंबल, तकिए, रजाई और ड्राई राशन का जखीरा जरूर रहता है।

बीते करीब 2 सप्ताह से यही क्रम देखने को मिल रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी पंजाब के कई शहरों से युवाओं के जत्थे जब यहां धरना स्थल पर कई किलोमीटर में फैली बसाहट तक आए तब उनके हाथों में सूखे राशन के बैग और जरूरी सामान थे जिन वाहनों से ये लोग बहादुरगढ़ आए उन्हीं वाहनों पर इनके गांव के भाई बंधु और परिवार के लोग भी अब रवाना हो रहे हैं। यह सिलसिला इसी तरह बीते कई दिनों से चल रहा है। गुरुपर्व सिंह का कहना है कि परिवार से कोई न कोई भाई, चाचा, ताऊ अपनी हाजिरी धरना स्थल पर दे रहा है और जब उनको कोई काम अपने गांव या शहर में पड़ता है।

तब उनकी अनुपस्थिति में उनके ही परिवार व गांव से जुड़े लोग आ रहे हैं। जिस वाहन से लोग सामान लेकर आ रहे हैं उसी वाहन से अब तक प्रदर्शन में शामिल लोगों को वापस लौटाया जा रहा है। टोल फ्री नाके हो गए हैं लिहाजा कोई दिक्कत नहीं आ रही है। यही नहीं पंजाब के कई शहरों में मौजूद गुरुद्वारों से देसी घी और सूखे मेवे से बनी कई कुंटल पंजीरी भी बहादुरगढ़ बॉर्डर तक प्रदर्शनकारियों के लिए भेजी जा रही है। युवा धर्मेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें बहादुरगढ़ में रहने के दौरान कोई परेशानी नहीं है और न ही वे सरकार से कोई उम्मीद करते हैं कि उन्हें भोजन और पानी की सुविधा मुहैया कराई जाए। बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास से लेकर टिकरी बॉर्डर तक मौजूद पंजाब से आए इन युवाओं का कहना है कि राशन की हमें कोई चिंता नहीं है। गांव दर गांव चंदा इकट्ठा होता है और फिर राशन को यहां बहादुरगढ़ में पहुंचाया जा रहा है।

कोई दे रहा दवा की सेवा तो कोई फल और सब्जियों की

आंदोलन और धरना स्थल पर बहादुरगढ़ के लोकल किसानों और अन्य सामाजिक संस्थाओं के अलावा शहर से बाहर के संगठन और लोग भी यहां प्रदर्शनकारियों की सेवा में जुटे हैं। कोई दवाई की सेवा दे रहा है तो कोई फल और सब्जी प्रदर्शनकारियों के लिए खुले दिल से पहुंचा रहे हैं। मोगा जिले से कुछ लोग धरना स्थल पर यह दवा की खेप लेकर पहुंचे हैं। यह संगत संत बाबा नाहर सिंह मल्टी स्पेशल अस्पताल से आई हुई है जो बहादुरगढ़ में धरना स्थल पर मेडिकल कैंप के जरिए प्रदर्शनकारियों वह दवा मुहैया करा रही है। इसी प्रकार शुक्रवार को अपने ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के जरिए यहां गोभी भरकर लाए झाड़ोदा के किसान कृष्ण का कहना है कि एक किसान का दर्द किसान ही समझ सकता है। लिहाजा वे अपनी फसल जो हर बार मंडी में लेकर पहुंचते हैं। कृष्ण ने कहा कि उससे जितना बन पड़ेगा उतनी और सब्जियों की सेवा भी प्रदर्शनकारियों के लिए इसी तरह देता रहेगा।

दिल्ली से छात्र आकर बढ़ा रहे प्रदर्शनकारियों का हौसला

टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास तक फैले प्रदर्शनकारियों का हौसला बढ़ाने के लिए दिल्ली से कई छात्र और छात्राओं का दल भी यहां अपने हाथ से बैनर और पोस्टर बनाकर उनके साथ खड़े होने का भरोसा उन्हें दे रहा है। ऐसी ही एक छात्रा अर्शदीप कौर दिल्ली से यहां प्रदर्शन स्थल पर आई और बाईपास पर मौजूद किसानों के तीनों धरने स्थल पर आकर उन्हें इसी तरह मजबूती के साथ डटे रहने की शुभकामनाएं दी। अर्शदीप ने कहा कि किसानों का दर्द किसान ही नहीं किसान परिवार से जुड़े हम जैसे छात्र भी महसूस कर रहे हैं। अर्शदीप ने बताया कि अभी तक तो एक आम आदमी गेहूं का सस्ता आटा आम बाजार से खरीद कर पेट भर लेता है। लेकिन जब यही गेहूं जब खेत के रूप में बड़े व्यापारियों के पास चला जाएगा तो गेहूं भी आम आदमी की पहुंच से बाहर हो जाएगा।

हाईवे अथॉरिटी ने स्ट्रीट और हाई मास्ट लाइट को किया ठीक

इस बीच शुक्रवार को नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी ने बाईपास पर मौजूद स्ट्रीट लाइट और हाई मास्ट लाइट की मेंटेनेंस करना शुरू कर दिया। 10 साल से बहादुरगढ़ बाईपास पर लगे डिवाइडर के एक तरफ ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली के रूप में किसान और प्रदर्शनकारी यहां मौजूद हैं। टिकरी बॉर्डर से लेकर जाखोदा मोड़ तक फैले करीब 13 किलोमीटर के बाईपास पर कहीं-कहीं हाई मास्क जल रही थी और कई जगह खराब पड़ी हुई थी। इसी को देखते हुए हाईवे अथॉरिटी ने जेसीबी क्रेन के जरिए इन्हें ठीक करना शुरू कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें