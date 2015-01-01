पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू:आज मौसम में कोई खास बदलाव नहीं, कल अधिकतम पारा 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहेगा

झज्जर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

अधिकतम व न्यूनतम पारा गिर गया है। इसके चलते कड़ाके की ठंड शुरू हो गई है। रात को न्यूनतम पारा 5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। दिन में ठंडी हवाओं के कारण कड़ाके की सर्दी शुरू हो गई है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक अभी आने वाले दिनों में राहत की कोई उम्मीद नहीं है। बुधवार को अधिकतम पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम पारा 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। सुबह से ही शीत लहरों का दौर जारी रहा, जिसके कारण ठिठुरन बनी रही। मौसम विभाग के पूर्वानुमान के मुताबिक गुरुवार को भी मौसम में कोई खास बदलाव नहीं होने जा रहा है।

बुधवार की तरह ही अधिकतम पारा 18 डिग्री सेल्सियस व रात का पारा 5 डिग्री तक गिरेगा। दिन में तेज हवाएं चलने से दिन में भी लोगों को राहत मिलने की उम्मीद है। वहीं शुक्रवार को अधिकतम पारा 19 डिग्री सेल्सियस व न्यूनतम 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस बना रहने की उम्मीद है। मौसम विभाग के पूर्व अनुमान के मुताबिक न्यूनतम व अधिकतम पारा लुढ़कने से आने वाले दिनों में सर्दी से राहत मिलने की उम्मीद नहीं है।

वहीं आने वाले दो-तीन दिन 15 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे के हिसाब से हवाएं चलने से सर्दी का सितम और बढ़ेगा। बुधवार को जब तक धूप रही। तब तक लोगों को कुछ राहत मिली। लेकिन जैसे ही दिन ढला तब लोग अपने घरों में दुबक गए। सर्दी के बढ़ते असर को देखते हुए लोगों को अब एहतियात बरतने की बहुत अधिक आवश्यकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें