सतर्कता:धुंध में हादसे रोकने के लिए हाईवे पर पहचान के लिए डिवाइडरों को रंगने का काम शुरू

झज्जर7 घंटे पहले
सर्दी के चलते धुंध में हादसे रोकने के लिए नेशनल हाईवे पर डिवाइडरों को सफेद-काला रंग से पौतने का काम शुरू हो गया है। यह काम जल्द पूरा हो, इसके लिए कई टीमें लगाई गई हैं। दुजाना अंडरपास के पास भी रिफ्लेक्टर युक्त कट्‌टे लगा दिए हैं। ताकि रात के समय सफर सुरक्षित रह सके। बता दें कि नेशनल हाईवे पर गड्ढों व सड़क सुरक्षा के उचित इंतजाम नहीं होने के कारण हादसों की शिकायत अधिक थी।

हाईवे के साथ बनी ग्रीन बेल्ट के वृक्ष की टहनियां सड़क तक बढ़ गई। वहीं, सड़कों पर रिफ्लेक्टर व गड्ढे भरने की दरकार बनी हुई थी। इस कारण नेशनल हाईवे पर कई जगह हादसों की शिकायत थी। इसी बात के महत्व को समझते हुए नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी की ओर से कुछ कारगर कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। कुछ खास स्थानों पर जहां पर डिवाइडिंग रोड स्टार्ट होता है या फिर कहीं मोड़ है वहां पर रंग पौतने का काम किया जा रहा है।

ताकि धुंध के दौरान वाहन चालकों को इस बात का एहसास रहे कि आगे सड़क कहां तक है। ताकि घने कोहरे के बीच वाहन आसानी से गुजर सके। नेशनल हाईवे पर ब्लैक एंड वाइट रंग करने के लिए कई टीमें अलग-अलग स्थानों पर लगाई गई है। इससे पहले नेशनल हाईवे अथॉरिटी की ओर से डिवाइडर पर ब्लिंकर्स लगाए गए थे जो स्वचालित हैं। चोरी से बचने के लिए इनको इस बार काफी ऊंचाई दी गई है।

अभी दुजाना अंडरपास पर चल रहा निर्माण कार्य

दुजाना अंडरपास का काम अभी चल रहा है, लेकिन अचानक कोहरे की स्थिति होने व यहां हुए करीब कई हादसों को देख सड़क सुरक्षा के बेहतर इंतजाम किए जा रहे हैं। निर्माण एजेंसी का कहना है कि सड़क निर्माण को पूरा कर लेने में करीब 15 दिन का समय ओर लग सकता है, लेकिन यहां हादसे नहीं हो, इसके लिए साइड वॉल पर सफेद रंग किया गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर, बीच के डिवाइडर पर गड्ढों में मिट्टी भरकर उनके ऊपर रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए। बता दें कि दुजाना अंडरपास के निर्माणाधीन हिस्से को पूरा करने के लिए सड़क पर पत्थर रखकर काम शुरू किया था, लेकिन यहां तेज गति से आने वाले कई वाहन टकरा गए। इस कारण से कंपनी ने जहां तेजी से काम पूरा किया। वहीं दूसरी ओर, अब रास्ता खोल कर निर्माणाधीन पुल को भी सुरक्षित बनाया गया है।

निर्माण कार्य का काम अभी पूरा करने में करीब 15 दिन का समय लग सकता है। आधे अधूरे काम के बीच सड़क को इसलिए आम वाहनों के लिए खोला गया था। ताकि नवनिर्मित पुल में किसी प्रकार की एडजस्टमेंट वाहनों के चलने से होनी होगी तब वह हो जाएगी। अब सड़क को 40 एमएम कारपेट किया जाएगा। इसके करने के बाद सड़क में झटके नहीं रहेंगे। इस बीच सड़क सुरक्षा के जरिए रिफ्लेक्टर लगाए गए हैं। -सीके दास, असिस्टेंट मैनेजर, निर्माण कंपनी।

