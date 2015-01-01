पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर:दो बच्चे मिले पॉजिटिव, 2 दिन पहले 423 विद्यार्थियों के लिए थे सैंपल

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों ने 2 दिन पहले निजी और सरकारी स्कूलों में आ रहे 423 बच्चों के कोरोना सैंपल लिए थे। अब शनिवार को जब इसकी रिपोर्ट सामने आई तो इनमें से दो बच्चे पॉजिटिव मिले। दोनों बच्चों को होम आइसोलेट कर दिया गया है। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य विभाग अब इनके परिजनों और स्कूल में संपर्क में आने वाले लोगों का सैंपल लेगी।

अक्टूबर और नवंबर माह में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 13 स्कूलों में आए 9वीं से 10वीं कक्षा तक के 1100 बच्चों के कोरोना सेंपल लिए थे, तब 34 बच्चे काेराेना पॉजिटिव पाए थे। इसी तरह का मामला जब रेवाड़ी में भी सामने आया तब स्वास्थ्य विभाग ही नहीं राज्य सरकार के भी कान खड़े हो गए और फिर पूरे प्रदेश भर के सरकारी और निजी स्कूलों मैं आ रहे इन्हीं क्लासों के बच्चे, टीचर और अन्य स्टाफ की कोरोना सैंपल के आदेश जारी कर दिए गए। यह अभियान 2 दिन भी नहीं चला और फिर स्कूल बंद करने के आदेश आ गए।

हालांकि इससे पहले झज्जर जिले में 2 स्कूलों के 220 बच्चों के सैंपल शुक्रवार को सैंपल लिए गए थे अब इनकी रिपोर्ट रविवार को सामने आएगी। जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग के कोविड-19 के नोडल अधिकारी डॉ. विकास के अनुसार स्कूल बंद होने के बाद भी स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीमों के द्वारा सैंपल लिए जाने का अभियान जारी है। सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर इसके लिए कैंप लगाए जाने के अलावा घर-घर भी सैंपलिंग की जा रही है।

जिले में 57 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 2 मौत के साथ आंकड़ा 46 पहुंचा
कोरोना का संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है। शनिवार को जिले में कोरोना के 57 नए केस मिले, जबकि 60 डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। ऐसे में जिले में 271 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं। सीएमओ डाॅ. संजय दहिया के अनुसार अब तक 4669 लाेग काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाे चुके हैं। इनमें 4352 कोरोना डिस्चार्ज हो गए, जबकि अभी तक 46 लाेगाें की मौत हाे चुकी।

अब रिकॉर्ड 2000 सैंपल रोजाना कोरोना के जिले भर में लिए जा रहे हैं। साथ ही लगातार कंटेनमेंट जोन भी स्थापित हो रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बीते दिनों जिले भर के सिविल सर्जनों काे वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में इस बात के संकेत दिए थे कि ज्यादा से ज्यादा कोरोना के सैंपल लिए जाएं ताकि संक्रमित व्यक्ति का पता लगाकर वायरस का फैलाव आगे बढ़ने से रोका जा सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें