प्रतियोगिता:बाल महोत्सव में ऑनलाइन 10 तक कर सकते हैं भागेदारी

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

डीसी जितेंद्र कुमार के मार्गदर्शन में चल रहे बाल महोत्सव में झज्जर से बच्चे बढ़-चढ़कर भाग ले रहे हैं। जिला बाल कल्याण अधिकारी ओमप्रकाश ने बताया कि कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण इस बार बाल महोत्सव ऑनलाइन कराया जा रहा है। बाल महोत्सव के लिए बाल कल्याण परिषद की तरफ से जागरूकता अभियान जारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में सिर्फ 7 दिन शेष बचे हैं, जिसमें 23 प्रकार की प्रतियाेगिताओं में भाग लेने का सुनहरा अवसर है।

विभिन्न आयु वर्ग में एकल नृत्य, ग्रुप नृत्य, फैंसी ड्रेस, बेस्ट ड्रामेबाज, क्ले मॉडलिंग, कार्ड बनाना, दीया व मोमबत्ती सजावट, स्केचिंग, पोस्टर मेकिंग, देश भक्ति ग्रुप सॉन्ग, निबंध, डकलोमेशन, कलश की सजावट, दीया कैंडल मोमबत्ती, रंगोली फोटोग्राफी, बेबी शो की प्रतियोगिताओं में 18 साल तक का हर बच्चा विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग ले सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि बच्चे घर बैठे अपने फोटो वीडियो हरियाणा राज्य बाल कल्याण परिषद के लिंक चाईल्डहरियाणावेलफेयर.कॉम पर 10 नवंबर तक किसी भी समय अपलोड कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि प्रतियोगिता में संबंधित किसी भी जानकारी के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 9996770100 व 9138138011 पर संपर्क किया जा सकता है।

