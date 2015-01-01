पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक:मतदाता सूची जल्द से जल्द अपडेट करें, अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 दिसंबर को होगा

झज्जर3 घंटे पहले
आगामी चुनाव के मद्देनजर मतदाता सूचियों को अपडेट करने का कार्य शुरू हाे गया है। जो व्यक्ति एक जनवरी को 18 वर्ष की आयु पूरी कर रहा है वह भी अपना वोट बनवाने के लिए आवेदन कर सकता है।

मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन 15 जनवरी को किया जाएगा। इसकाे लेकर मंगलवार काे उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं सिटीएम प्रवीण कुमार ने अधिकारियों व राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक की।

सिटीएम ने कहा कि मतदाता सूची को अपडेट करने के लिए 28 व 29 नवंबर व 12 व 13 दिसंबर को शनिवार व रविवार के दिन विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इन दिनों में बीएलओ सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक अपने-अपने बूथों पर बैठकर पात्र लोगों के वोट बनाने व मतदाता सूची को अपडेट करने का कार्य करेंगे।

उन्होंनें कहा कि 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक व्यक्ति अपने दावे व आपत्तियां दर्ज करा सकते हैं। इसके बाद इन दावे व आपत्तियों को 5 जनवरी तक निपटा दिया जाएगा। 15 जनवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

सभी राजनीतिक दलों को अपडेट मतदाता सूचियों का एक-एक सैट उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा। उन्होंने सभी बूथ लेवल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि वे विशेष अभियान की तारीखों में अपने-अपने बूथ पर हर हाल में उपस्थित रहकर मतदाता सूचियों को अपडेट करने का कार्य करें।

अगर कोई बीएलओ किसी कारण से उपस्थित नहीं हो पाता है तो इस बारे रिपोर्ट संबंधित निर्वाचक पंजीयन अधिकारी को अवश्य दें, अन्यथा संबंधित बीएलओ के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

