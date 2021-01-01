पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन डे:1570 लोगों को दी गई वैक्सीन डोज, पीएचसी छुछकवास में 10 ने ही लिया कवच

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
पीएचसी दुजाना में हेल्थ वर्कर वैक्सीन लगाते हुए।
  • जिले का योगदान 100 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा रहा, अब तक 3689 लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी, अब नया लक्ष्य 5700 काे लगाने का

कोरोना वायरस को खत्म करने के लिए 25 जनवरी को पहली बार वैक्सीन डे प्रदेश स्तर पर मनाया गया। इसमें जिले का योगदान 100 प्रतिशत से भी ज्यादा रहा। जिले में 1 दिन में 1570 हेल्थ वर्कर और अन्य चिकित्सा स्टाफ को वैक्सीन लगाई गई। इस दौरान सबसे ज्यादा बहादुरगढ़ नागरिक अस्पताल में 209 हेल्थ वर्कर वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए आए। जबकि पीएचसी छुछकवास में सबसे कम 10 लोग वैक्सीन डोज लगवाने आए। बता दें कि राज्य स्वास्थ्य विभाग के निर्देश के अनुसार जिला स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने अपने सभी तीनों बड़े नागरिक अस्पताल, 6 सीएचसी और 29 पीएचसी में वैक्सीन डे मनाया।

प्रदेशभर के सभी सिविल सर्जन अधिकारियों को 1 दिन में 1500 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य दिया गया था। इसके विपरीत जिले में 1570 को यह वैक्सीन लगाकर दिए गए लक्ष्य से भी ज्यादा सफलता प्राप्त की गई। इसके अलावा सांपला रोड स्थित वर्ल्ड मेडिकल कॉलेज में भी वैक्सीन डे मनाया गया। यहां पहले दिन भी वैक्सीन लगाई गई। कुल 300 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगनी है और सोमवार को भी काॅलेज के 23 लोगों को वैक्सीन दी गई। इसी प्रकार बहादुरगढ़ के आरजे अस्पताल में भी 66 लोगों को डोज दी गई।

हैल्थ वर्कर अब हो रहे जागरूक
स्वास्थ्य विभाग का अब यह मानना है कि शुरू शुरू में सिर्फ हैल्थ वर्करों को ही व्यक्ति लगाए जाने की प्लानिंग थी लेकिन इसमें कमी आने पर चिकित्सक स्टाफ ने जागरूकता के लिए सबसे पहले वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसी का यह नतीजा है कि अब हेल्थ वर्कर भी अपने आप वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए सामने आ रहे हैं।

अब तक 3689 लगी डोज
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ों के अनुसार अभी तक जिले भर में 3689 लोगों को कोरोना वायरस की वैक्सीन लगाई जा चुकी है। बता दें कि कुल 5700 चिकित्सा स्टाफ, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ और हेल्थ वर्करों को वैक्सीन लगाई जानी है। इनमें से चार हजार की संख्या सरकारी महकमे से जुड़े स्टाफ की है जबकि 1700 की संख्या चिकित्सक एवं अन्य निजी अस्पतालों के स्टाफ की है।

वैक्सीन डे को झज्जर में सफलता पूर्वक मनाया गया है। इस दिन पहली बार हमारे सभी छोटे और बड़े सरकारी अस्पतालों में यह प्रोग्राम रखा गया और दिए गए लक्ष्य को हमारी टीम ने पूरा किया। यह अभियान अब इसी तरह जारी रहेगा।
- डॉक्टर संजय दहिया, सीएमओ झज्जर

