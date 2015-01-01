पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉम्पिटिशन:एलए स्कूल में बाल दिवस पर विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं हुईं

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
एलए स्कूल में दीपावली व बाल दिवस को लेकर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए गए। इसमें पोस्टर मेकिंग, वॉल हैंगिंग, मेहंदी, कार्ड मेकिंग, कैंडल होल्डर, रंगोली मेकिंग, दीया डेकोरेशन, लाइट लैम्प, पेपर लैम्प मेकिंग, गारलैंड मेकिंग कंपीटीशन आयोजित हुए।

इसमें कक्षा प्रि-नर्सरी से हुनर ने फर्स्ट, कक्षा फर्स्ट से वंश, कक्षा सेकंड से मोक्ष, थर्ड से करुणा ने गणेश फेस मास्क में फर्स्ट, कक्षा फोर्थ से चिराग व साक्षी ने दीया डेकोरेशन में फर्स्ट, कक्षा पांचवीं से पेपर लैपिंग में छात्रा हर्षिता ने फर्स्ट, कक्षा सिक्स्थ से मेहंदी लगाओ में छात्रा सिमरन, कक्षा सेवंथ से दीया डेकोरेशन में छात्रा कनक ने फर्स्ट,कक्षा आठवीं से पोस्टर मेकिंग एक्टिविटी में प्रणव ने, छात्रा अंशुल शर्मा व भावी ने कक्षा नौवीं से मेहंदी लगाओ में फर्स्ट, कक्षा दसवीं से कीर्ति व दिव्या ने फर्स्ट, कक्षा ग्यारहवीं से अमीषा ने फर्स्ट, थाली डेकोरेशन में कक्षा ग्यारहवीं से भावना, खुशी व तमन्ना ने फर्स्ट, एसए कंपीटिशन में कक्षा ग्यारहवीं से अलीशा शर्मा ने फर्स्ट व बाहरवीं से गुंजन ने फर्स्ट, कक्षा बाहरवीं से जनप्रिया, ममता व शुभम ने फर्स्ट पोजिशन हासिल की।

स्कूल प्रबन्धक केएम. डागर व स्कूल प्राचार्या निधि कादयान, स्कूल संचालक जगपाल गुलिया, जयदेव दहिया, अनिता गुलिया व नीलम दहिया ने कहा कि हमें दीपावली के पर्व को सार्थकता से साथ मनाना चाहिए।

