  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Rohtak
  Jhajjar
  • Vehicles Collided With Big Stones On The Dujana Underpass Again At Night, Accidents Have Been Happening Since The Next Day, The Administration Is Not Paying Attention

दुर्घटना:दुजाना अंडरपास पर रात को फिर बड़े पत्थरों से टकराए वाहन, दाे दिन से हाे रहे हादसे, प्रशासन नहीं दे रहा ध्यान

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
दुजाना अंडरपास के समीप सड़क के बीच रखे गए पत्थरों से टकराए हुए वाहन।

दुजाना अंडरपास के समीप बड़े पत्थर रखने पर दूसरे दिन फिर हादसा हुआ। दो वाहन बड़े पत्थरों से टकराकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। इनके चालकों को हल्की चोटें आई। पिछले दिनों दुजाना अंडरपास को आधी अधूरी तैयारी के साथ यातायात के लिए खोल दिया गया और इस सड़क के दोनों ओर के गड्ढों को नहीं भरा गया।

अब इसी कमी को पूरा करने के लिए झज्जर से रोहतक की ओर आने वाले मार्ग को बड़े पत्थर लगाकर अवरुद्ध कर दिया गया है। ताकि झज्जर की ओर से आने वाले वाहन दुजाना अंडरपास के साइड से निकल जाएं। रखे गए पत्थरों पर प्रॉपर तरीके से रिफ्लेक्टर नहीं लगाए गए जिसके कारण अब वाहन चालक अपनी गति पर नियंत्रण नहीं रख पा रहे हैं और एकाएक वाहन पत्थरों से टकराकर चूर चूर हो रहे हैं। गुरुवार की रात की रात को एक ट्रक पत्थरों से टकराया था।

जबकि शुक्रवार की रात एक सब्जी से भरा पिकप व स्कॉर्पियो पत्थरों से टकरा गई। रात 2:30 बजे हादसे का शिकार हुए वाहन चालक मनजीत ने बताया कि उनकी गाड़ी टकराने के बाद करीब आधा दर्जन वाहन और टकराए जाने थे लेकिन वह संभल गए। उन्होंने कहा कि वह सब्जी लेकर रूटीन से इस मार्ग पर निकलते हैं। वाहन चालकों ने बताया कि जिस गति से वाहन हाईवे पर दौड़ते हैं। उसे देखते हुए पत्थरों से काफी पहले ही इस बात के संकेत दिए जाने चाहिए कि आगे भारी पत्थरों से मार्ग अवरुद्ध है और वाहन चालकों को बाई ओर होकर गुजरना होगा, लेकिन यह बात एकदम पत्थर करीब आने के बाद पता चलती है और ऐसी स्थिति में ब्रेक लेने के बाद वाहन टकरा जाते हैं।

