विशेष जल संरक्षण अभियान शुरू:गिरते जलस्तर को बनाए रखने के लिए हर सरकारी इमारतों के समीप बनेगी वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की व्यवस्था

झज्जर2 घंटे पहले
गहराते जल संकट को देखते हुए झज्जर में बड़े स्तर पर एहतियाती कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं। भवन निर्माण के डेढ़ दशक के बाद लघु सचिवालय व कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स परिसर में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। इस काम के लिए करीब 12 फीट गहरा कुआं तैयार करने के साथ-साथ बड़े पाइप की बोरवेल भी की जा रही है। राज्य के 22 में से 19 जिलों के 81 ब्लॉक डार्कजोन में आ चुके हैं।

इन सभी इलाकों में लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए सरकार ने विशेष जल संरक्षण अभियान शुरू किया है। जलशक्ति अभियान के लिए गठित राज्य स्तरीय मॉनिटरिंग कमेटी की ओर से जिला अधिकारियों को विशेष हिदायतें जारी है।

इसमें केंद्र सरकार की फ्लैगशिप योजना जलशक्ति अभियान के तहत बारिश के पानी का संग्रह और भू-जल की रिचार्जिंग की जाएगी। इसके अतिरिक्त डिजिटल वाटर मीटर लगाकर भी पानी का बचाव किया जाएगा। इस मुहिम को सिरे चढ़ाने के लिए सब-कमेटियां गठित की गई हैं। जल संरक्षण एवं बारिश के पानी का संग्रह एवं पारंपरिक और अन्य जल निकायों/टैंक का नवीकरण एवं ब्लॉक एवं जिला जल संरक्षण योजना के लिए सिंचाई विभाग के कमेटी काम कर रही है।

सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से भी बनाई गई है डीघल में यह व्यवस्था

पिछले वर्ष जलभराव की समस्या को देखते हुए डीघल व सालावास ब्लॉक में सिंचाई विभाग की ओर से कुछ बोरवेल किए गए थे। इन बोरवेलो का सकारात्मक परिणाम देखने को मिला है जानकारों का कहना है कि बोरवेल होने के बाद पानी नीचे जमीन पर पहुंच जाता है। हालांकि इन क्षेत्रों में जलभराव की समस्या पूरी तरह से खत्म नहीं हो सकी है। और बोरवेल की संख्या बढ़ाए जाने की दरकार है।

जलशक्ति अभियान के तहत पौधरोपण भी महत्वपूर्ण

जलशक्ति अभियान के तहत पौधरोपण भी एक महत्वपूर्ण लक्ष्य है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि 3 शहरी स्थानीय निकाय-गुरुग्राम, फरीदाबाद और करनाल में पौधरोपण को बढ़ावा दिया जा रहा है। झज्जर जिला ऑरेंज जोन में है। यानी डार्क जोन से एक कदम पीछे। लेकिन अब जिस प्रकार से क्षेत्र में औद्योगिकरण बढ़ रहा है। उससे पानी की मांग लगातार बढ़ रही है। इस समस्या को देखते हुए अब बड़े स्तर पर सरकारी भवनों के समीप वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग के लिए व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है। उन स्थानों को चिह्नित किया जा रहा है। जहां पर बरसात के समय में पानी जमा रहने से समस्या बनती है। इसी व्यवस्था के तहत लघु सचिवालय परिसर की पार्किंग में व कोर्ट कांप्लेक्स परिसर में वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इसके अलावा सिलानी स्थित चौधरी रणबीर सिंह तकनीकी संस्थान में भी हर भवन के साथ एक वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम इजाद किया जा रहा है। जानकारों का कहना है कि वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग की इस व्यवस्था से ना सिर्फ जलभराव की स्थिति से बचा जाएगा बल्कि इसकी मदद से भूमिगत पानी को भी है रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है। जानकारों के मुताबिक कई जिलों में जल स्तर इतनी तेजी से घट रहा है कि हर 1 साल में वहां का वाटर लेवल 1 मीटर नीचे चला जा रहा है। इसी समस्या को देखते हुए बहादुरगढ़ में अवैध ट्यूबवेल को सील भी किया जा चुका है। अब उपलब्ध पानी की कैसे बेहतर उपयोगिता बनाई जाए इसी दिशा में पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग की ओर से इस योजना को अमलीजामा पहनाया जा रहा है।

