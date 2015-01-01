पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:यादव महासभा ने ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालकर ढ़ासा बॉर्डर पर दिया किसानों के आंदोलन को समर्थन

झज्जर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

देशभर में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को धीरे-धीरे दूसरे संगठनों की ओर से भी पूरा समर्थन मिल रहा है। शुक्रवार को यादव महासभा झज्जर की ओर से किसानों ने भगत सिंह चौक से ढासा बॉर्डर तक ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली और यहां धरने पर बैठे किसानों को अपना समर्थन दिया। यादव महासभा के प्रधान वीरेंद्र दरोगा ने बताया कि सरकार को किसानों की मांगें जल्द से जल्द दूर करनी चाहिए। ताकि देश में चल रहा गतिरोध खत्म हो सके।

उन्होंने बताया कि किसान वर्ग से काफी संख्या में लोग जुड़े हैं और यह आंदोलन आम किसानों का आंदोलन है। तीन कानून बनाने से पहले केंद्र सरकार को किसानों से बात करनी चाहिए थी लेकिन सरकार की ओर से आनन-फानन में अध्यादेश के रूप में इसे लागू कर दिया गया। ढासा बॉर्डर पहुंचने पर किसानों ने महासभा का स्वागत किया और महासभा की ओर से आगे हर संभव सहायता उपलब्ध कराने का भरोसा दिया।

महासभा की ओर से किसान आंदोलन के लिए आर्थिक सहायता भी उपलब्ध कराई गई। इस मौके पर संजय यादव, देवेंद्र यादव, राव नरसिंह, विकास सरपंच संतराम, साधुराम, बलजीत सिंह, शुभ राम पीटीआई सुरेंद्र, कुलदीप लांबा, दया पहलवान सहित काफी संख्या में लोग मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें