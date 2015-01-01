पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावटखोरी रोकने का प्रयास:सीएम फ्लाइंग और एफडीए की टीम ने कलानाैर रेलवे राेड के पास मिठाइयाें के लिए सैंपल

कलानौर3 घंटे पहले
सैंपल लेने की कार्रवाई करती टीम।

त्योहारी सीजन में मिलावटखोरों पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम के अधिकारी और एफडीए विभाग की टीम एक्शन मोड में है। सीएम फ्लाइंग और एफडीए की टीम ने सोमवार को कलानौर की बाजार में पहुंचकर मिठाईयों की दुकानों पर छापामार कार्रवाई की। पिछले एक सप्ताह में कलानौर में तीसरी बार मिठाइयों की दुकानों में से सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही मिठाइयों पर उत्पादन व खपत की तिथि चेक की जा रही है।

प्रशासन किसी भी सूरत में लोगों की सेहत के साथ किसी को खिलवाड़ नही करने देना चाहता। सीएम फ्लाइंग टीम के आईएनए सुल्तान सिंह, सतपाल सिंह, सहदेव व एफएसओ डॉ हर्ष कुमारी, सहायक सुनील राठी ने रेलवे रोड स्थित बजरंगबली स्वीट्स पर छापेमारी की। यहां से गुलाब जामुन का सैम्पल भरा गया। इसके बाद टीम ने एक निजी स्वीट्स शॉप पर छापेमारी करते हुए रसगुल्ले व गुलाब जामुन के सैम्पल भरे।

सुल्तान सिंह ने बताया कि उन्हें सूचना मिली थी कि त्योहारों के सीजन को देखते हुए दुकानदार कलानौर में मिलावटी मिठाइयों की बिक्री कर रहे हैं। इसी सूचना की तस्दीक करने के लिए एफएसओ टीम के साथ जांच करने के लिए रसगुल्ले व गुलाब जामुन के सैंपल भरे गए है। बता दें, अक्तूबर माह से सभी मिठाई दुकानदारों को मिठाई पर बनाने की तिथि व खपत की अंतिम तिथि लिखनी अनिवार्य है। अगर कोई दुकानदार इसमें लापरवाही करता है तो उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

