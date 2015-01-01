पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:हिमाचल में नाका तोड़ने का कह कार सवारों ने ड्राइवर को अगवा कर नकदी छीनी, ट्राले के टायर उतार ले गए

कलानौरएक घंटा पहले
  • गाड़ी में बैठाकर ट्राला ड्राइवर को 5 किलोमीटर दूर मारपीट कर उतारा, ट्राला जैक पर लगाकर डीजल निकाल फरार
  • पेट्राेल पंप के पास एटीएम से 5 हजार रुपए निकलवा कार में डलवाया तेल

हिमाचल बार्डर के नजदीक बाेलेराे कार सवारों ने ट्राला ड्राइवर को बार्डर तोड़ने का कहकर थाने ले जाने के नाम पर अगवाकर उससे नकदी व एटीएम कार्ड छीन लिया। वहीं, बाद में रास्ते में ट्राले का पिछला हिस्सा अलग कर दिया और कलानौर-डेरा बाबा नानक डिफेंस मार्ग पर ट्राला खड़ा कर उसके टायर उतार लिए और डीजल निकाल लिया। करीब 5 किलोमीटर दूर ड्राइवर को छोड़कर कार सवार फरार हो गए। घटना मंगलवार रात करीब 9 बजे की है।

पीड़ित को संबंधित थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने भेजा है
थाना कलानौर के एसएचओ अमनदीप सिंह रंधावा ने कहा कि हिमाचल बार्डर के नजदीक ट्राला ड्राइवर को अगवा करके इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया है, इसलिए यह कार्रवाई वहां की पुलिस की बनती है। पीड़ित ड्राइवर को संबंधित पुलिस थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाने के लिए भेज दिया है।

ट्राला ड्राइवर की जुबानी ट्राले को अलग कर कलानौर के पास टायर निकालकर ईंटों के सहारे गाड़ी का अगला हिस्सा खड़ा कर गए लुटेरे

ट्राले के ड्राइवर धर्मपाल निवासी सीकर (राजस्थान) ने बताया कि इंडियन व्हीकल कैरियर कंपनी अहमदाबाद गुजरात से ट्राला नंबर एमएच12 एनएक्स7648 के जरिए कारों की जम्मू में डिलीवरी करने के बाद गत रात वापस गुड़गांव को जा रहा था। जब वह हिमाचल प्रदेश का बार्डर क्रॉस करके करीब 10 किलोमीटर दूरी पर पहुंचा तो एक बाेलेराे कार में सवार तीन व्यक्तियों ने ट्राला के आगे अपनी कार लगाकर उसे रुकने को कहा। जब उसने ट्राला रोका तो वे तीनों व्यक्ति कहने लगे कि तू बार्डर तोड़कर आया है, हमारे साथ थाने चल। इसके बाद उन लोगों ने उसे अपनी बाेलेराे कार में बैठा लिया, जबकि उनका एक व्यक्ति उसका ट्राला चलाने लगा।

रास्ते में कार में ही उससे मारपीट की गई। उसकी जेब में पड़े करीब 15 हजार रुपए और एटीएम कार्ड छीन लिया। इसके बाद उसे धमकाकर उसका एटीएम पिन पूछकर एक पेट्रोल पंप के पास एटीएम से 5 हजार रुपए भी निकलवाए गए, जिसमें से एक हजार रुपए का तेल बाेलेराे कार में डलवाया। रास्ते में उन लोगों ने ट्राला गाड़ी से ट्राला अलग करके वहीं पर छोड़ दिया और ट्राले का अगला हिस्सा कलानौर के नजदीक डिफेंस मार्ग पर ले आए, वहां आकर उन्होंने ट्राला सड़क के किनारे खड़ा कर दिया। बाद में ट्राले के 5 टायर उतार दिए और नीचे ईंटों की स्पोर्ट देकर ट्राला खड़ा कर दिया। इसके अलावा 2 बैटरियां, डीजल, गार्ड आदि सामान उतारकर बाेलेराे कार में रख लिया। बाद में रात को ही उसे करीब 5 किलोमीटर दूर सड़क पर छोड़कर फरार हो गए। इस दौरान उसने थाना कलानौर पुलिस को सूचित किया।

