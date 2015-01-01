पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कनीना:गोली-मारकर गाड़ी लूटने के मामले में चार दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली

कनीनाएक घंटा पहले
कनीना-महेंद्रगढ़ रोड़ पर गांव गुढ़ा के पास गोली मारकर गाड़ी लूट की घटना को चार दिन बीतने के बाद भी पुलिस अभी तक आरोपियों के बारे में कोई सुराग नहीं लगा पाई है। गुरुवार रात को दो अज्ञात युवकों ने गांव गुढ़ा के पास एक गाड़ी चालक को गोली मारकर उसकी गाड़ी सहित सारा सामान छीन ले जाने की वारदात को अंजाम दिया था। इस दौरान गाड़ी चालक की जांघ में गोली भी लगी हुई थी।

जिसे उपचार के लिए कनीना उप नागरिक अस्पताल में लाया गया था। जहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद घायल को गंभीर स्थिति के चलते हायर सेंटर रेफर कर दिया गया था। घायल अनिल की जांघ में लगी गोली को निकाल दिया गया है। घायल अनिल ने पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह जिले के गांव डालनवास का रहने वाला है। गुरुग्राम के कादिपुर गांव के पास इंडस्ट्री एरिया में उसका ऑफिस है। जहां से वे इंडस्ट्रियल मशीन सेल करते हैं। अनिल ने बताया कि गुरुवार शाम करीब 7 बजे वह अपने ऑफिस से कार लेकर घर के लिए निकला था।

रात करीब 10:30 बजे कनीना बस स्टैंड के पास दो युवकों ने उसे गाड़ी रोकने का इशारा किया। जब उसने गाड़ी रोकी तो उन्होंने बताया कि उन दोनों को महेंद्रगढ़ जाना है। जिसपर उसने दोनों लड़कों को अपनी गाड़ी में बैठा लिया। उनमें से एक लड़का गाड़ी में आगे वाली सीट पर व दूसरा लड़का पीछे बैठ गया। जब वे लोग गांव गुढ़ा के पास पहुंचे तो आगे बैठे लड़के ने उसे गाड़ी रोकने के लिए कहा व उसे गाली भी दी। इसपर उसने गाड़ी को साइड पर रोक दिया व नीचे उतर गया। उसके बाद दोनों लड़के भी नीचे उतर गए व आगे बैठने वाले लड़के ने उसकी जांघ में गोली मार दी व उसकी गाड़ी ओर सारा सामान लेकर मौके से फरार हो गए।

अनिल की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अज्ञात युवकों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी थी। वहीं वारदात की सूचना के बाद जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक चंद्रमोहन ने मामले पर संज्ञान लेते हुए तीन टीमों का गठन कर आरोपियों को जल्द से जल्द गिरफ्तार करने के निर्देश दिए थे। उसके बाद से पुलिस की टीमें आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए जांच में लगी हुई है। शनिवार को पुलिस की टीम के द्वारा कनीना बस स्टैंड के आस-पास स्थित दुकानों व पेट्रोल पंप पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों के फुटेज खंगाली गई थी।

वहीं नारनौल से साइबर सेल की टीम ने भी मौके पर पहुंचकर गुढ़ा व अटेली के बीच से डंप उठाए थे। कनीना थाना प्रभारी विनय कुमार ने बताया कि अभी तक आरोपियों को बारे में कुछ भी पता नहीं लग पाया है। उनकी टीम जांच में लगी हुई है। जल्द ही आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायालय में पेश किया जाएगा।

