महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना:महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना देंगी आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता

कनीना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता सहायिका यूनियन हरियाणा संबंधित हरियाणा संयुक्त कर्मचारी मंच व एआईयूटीयूसी खंड कनीना की वर्करों व हैल्परों की खंड स्तीरय बैठक वाल्मिकी आश्रम में खंड प्रधान माया देवी की अध्यक्षता में सम्पन्न हुई।

बैठक का संचालन खंड सचिव संतोष ढिल्लों ने किया। खंड प्रधान माया देवी ने बताया कि सभी वर्कर व हैल्पर अपनी मांगों काे लेकर 31 अक्टूबर को नारनौल स्थित जिला कार्यक्रम अधिकारी महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग के कार्यालय के समक्ष धरना देंगी।

26 नवंबर को अपनी मांगों को लेकर एक दिवसीय राष्ट्रव्यापी हड़ताल की जाएगी। उन्होंने मांगों के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि बिना मोबाइल उपलब्ध करवाए विभाग जबरन 3 से 6 वर्ष के बच्चों की माताओं के ग्रुप बनवाने का जो कार्य करवा रहा है उसे व दूसरे ऑनलाइन कार्यों पर रोक लगाई जाए।

हरियाणा सरकार व यूनियन के बीच एक मार्च 2018 के बीच हुए समझौते जिसमें मानदेय की जगह वेतन देने, वेतन में थोक मूल्य सूचकांक से जोड़कर साल में दो बार महंगाई भत्ता दना भी अभी लागू नहीं हुआ है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अभी तक एक महंगाई भत्ते की किस्त 382 रुपए आई है। प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा की गई घोषणा एक अक्टूबर 2018 से आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर के मानदेय में 1500 रुपए व हैल्पर के मानदेय में 750 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी आज तक लागू नहीं हुई है।

उन्होंने बताया कि कोविड-19 में ड्यूटी के दौरान वर्कर व हैल्पर को न मास्क न सेनेटाइजर, न सुरक्षा कीट अभी तक उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। जबकि उन्हें घर-घर जाकर राशन देना व सर्वे कार्य करना होता है। दूध के पैकट, राशन व अन्य सामान केन्द्रों पर नहीं पहुंचाया जाता। जिससे वर्करों को सामान लाने का निजी किराया देना पड़ता है। रजिस्टर व अन्य स्टेशनरी कार्यालय द्वारा प्रदान नहीं की जा रही है। जिससे उन्हें भारी खर्चा करना पड़ रहा है।

वहीं उन्होंने बताया कि ड्रैस की राशि भी दो वर्षो से जारी नहीं हुई है। इसलिए सभी वर्करों व हैल्परों को मानदेय से ही अपनी ड्रैस खरीदनी पड़ रही है। उन्होंने शहरी केन्द्राें का किराया प्रत्येक माह जारी करने की मांग की। उन्होंने बताया कि केन्द्रों का किराया दो-दो वर्षो तक नहीं आता है। तब तक उन्हें उक्त किराया अपनी जेब से ही वहन करना पड़ता है।

खंड सचिव संतोष ढिल्लों ने बताया कि वह 2 अक्टूबर 1975 से कार्य कर रही है। जब से आईसीडीएस स्कीम लांच हुई उनकी मांग है कि आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर व हैल्परों को सरकारी कर्मचारी का दर्जा दिया जाए व तब तक न्यूनतम वेतन लागू किया जाए। मानदेय केन्द्र व राज्य सरकार दोनों मदों का प्रत्येक माह जारी किया जाए। कोविड़-19 महामारी काल का विशेष काम का विशेष भत्ता जारी किया जाए।

इस अवसर पर माया, सुरेश, अनिता, मुन्नी, शकुंतला, आजाद, कविता, उर्मिला, संतोष, पूनम, अनिता, राजवंती, कुलवंता, संतोष, सरोज, प्रेम, शर्मिला सहित खंड की सभी आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर व हैल्पर उपस्थित रही।

