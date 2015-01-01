पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रतिस्पर्धा:सुपर-100 प्रतियोगिता में अर्चना व अनुज को सफलता

कनीना2 घंटे पहले
कार्यक्रम के दौरान दोनों विद्यार्थियों को सम्मानित करते शिक्षक।

रावमा विद्यालय गुढ़ा में मंगलवार को शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आयोजित सुपर 100 प्रतियोगिता में दो विद्यार्थियों का चयन होने पर कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर सम्मानित किया गया। विद्यालय प्राचार्य अभय राम यादव ने बताया कि विद्यालय से छात्रा अर्चना व छात्र अनुज ने शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा आयोजित सुपर 100 प्रतियोगिता में सफलता प्राप्त कर विद्यालय व गांव का नाम रोशन किया है।

जिसके चलते दोनों विद्यार्थियों को कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर सम्मानित किया गया है। इस अवसर पर प्रवक्ता सतबीर सिंह, कृष्णचंद्र, राजकुमार, नितिन मुदगिल, प्रवीण, नीरज व अन्य स्टाफ सदस्यों ने भी विद्यार्थियों को बधाई दी व उनके उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना की।

प्राचार्य ने बताया कि विद्यालय की छात्रा अल्का का भी गत वर्ष सुपर 100 में चयन हुआ था। इस दौरान प्राचार्य अभय राम यादव ने अन्य विद्यार्थियों को भी इन विद्यार्थियों से प्रेरणा लेकर इस प्रकार क प्रतियोगिताओं की तैयारी करने के लिए प्रेरित किया।

