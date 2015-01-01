पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अग्निकांड:स्याणा गांव में अज्ञात कारणों के चलते कड़बी जली

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
गांव स्याणा में अज्ञात कारणों के चलते बणी में लगी कड़बी में आग लगने से गौशाला व दो किसानों की सारी कड़बी जलकर राख हो गई। ग्रामीण समशेर सिंह कोसलिया ने बताया कि गांव की बणी में गोशाला सहित अनेक किसानों की कड़बी लगी हुई है।

रविवार को अज्ञात कारणों के चलते सुबह करीब दस बजे आग लग गई। जिसे दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी की मदद से बड़ी मुश्किल से काबू किया गया है। समशेर सिंह ने बताया कि इस आग की वजह से गोशाला, गांव के नंबरदार राजबीर व रमेश की कड़बी पूरी तरफ से जलकर राख हो गई है।

बणी में अन्य किसानों की कड़बी भी लगी हुई थी, लेकिन आग लगने की सूचना मिलने व दमकल विभाग की गाड़ी के पहुंचने से आग पर काबू पाकर अन्य किसानों की कड़बी को बचा लिया गया है।

