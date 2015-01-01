पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत:गुड़गांव से महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए बुक की गाड़ी, ड्राइवर को चेलावास के पास मारा धक्का, गाड़ी लेकर फरार

कनीना3 घंटे पहले
गुड़गांव से महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए बुक की गई एक गाड़ी को चेलावास के पास से ड्राइवर के पास से छिनकर फरार होने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। यूपी निवासी अवदेश ने कनीना पुलिस को दी शिकायत में बताया कि वह ओला उबर कम्पनी में बतोर चालक है। उसने बताया कि रात करीब एक बजे तीन लोगों ने महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए उसकी गाड़ी को बुक किया था।

जनकों लेकर वह महेंद्रगढ़ के लिए रवाना हो गया। अवदेश ने बताया कि सुबह तक वे तीनों उसे इधर-उधर घूमते रहे। उसके बाद अटेली फाटक के नजदीक उसे धक्का मारकर गाड़ी से नीचे गिरा दिया व उसकी गाड़ी को लेकर फरार हो गए। कनीना पुलिस ने चालक की शिकायत पर विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

