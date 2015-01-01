पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गौ-रक्षा बचाव:प्रशासन से गोवंश सुरक्षा की लगाई गुहार

कनीना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुमताजपुर निवासी सतवीर व चिडिया निवासी सुनील ने एसडीएम को शिकायत देकर गांव स्याणा में बनाई गई गोशाला व उनके जान माल की सुरक्षा करने की गुहार लगाई है। सतवीर ने एसडीएम को दी शिकायत में बताया कि उसने व उसके साथी सुनील पहलवान ने मिलकर गांव स्याणा की गोचर भूमि पर आम आदमी की राय व सहमति लेकर एक गोशाला की स्थापना की है।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह जमीन बंजर पड़ी थी। जिसपर गांव की सहमति पर उन्होंने करीब 400 ट्रॉली मिट्टी की डालकर समतल करवाया व उसके बाद उसमें 55 बाई 40 का टीन शैड बनाया है। गोवंश के चारे के लिए 60 फुट लम्बी 4 खाेरे भी बनवाई गई है। जिसके निर्माण में गांव स्याणा व समाज ने पुरा सहयोग दिया। इस गोशाला में गांव स्याणा से करीब 40 के आस-पास गाय व बछड़े छोड़े गए है।

गोवंश के लिए चारा एकत्रित करने के लिए एक गाड़ी भी लगाई गई है। जो आस-पास के गांवों से अन्न व रोटी लेकर आती है। लेकिन अब कुछ लोग रंजिश के चलते उन्हें इस जगह खाली करने के लिए कह रहे है व जान से मारने की धमकी भी दे रहे है।

सतबीर ने बताया कि इन लोगों ने दादरी व आस-पास के गांवों से गोशाला के नाम पर चंदा ले रखा है। जिसे हड़पकर वे उन्हें वहां से भगा रहे है। गोवंश व अपनी सुरक्षा के लिए एसडीएम को शिकायत देकर सुरक्षा की गुहार लगाई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें