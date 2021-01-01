पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम:घर में घुस महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ करने के आरोप में दो पर केस दर्ज

कनीना4 घंटे पहले
खंड के गांव की महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। महिला ने पुलिस को शिकायत देकर दो लोगों के खिलाफ उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ करने व उसे फोन कर बार-बार परेशान करने की शिकायत दी है। पीड़िता ने बताया कि अमित व अशोक नशे की हालत में उसके घर आए व उसके साथ अश्लील हरकत करने की कोशिश करने लगे। जब उसने उनका विरोध करते हुए अपने लड़के को आवाज लगाई तो वे उसे गाली देते हुए वहां से चले गए।

उसके बाद वे फोन से उसे गंदी-गंदी गालियां देकर दोबारा आने की कहने लगे। जिसके बाद उसने महिला हेल्पलाइन पर उनकी शिकायत कर दी। पुलिस ने महिला की शिकायत पर दोनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ विभिन्न धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।

