नगर पालिका कार्यालय का उद्घाटन:4 करोड़ की लागत से बने कनीना नगर पालिका कार्यालय का मुख्यमंत्री ने रिमोट से किया उद्घाटन

कनीना2 दिन पहले
  • जिला स्तर पर सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ओम प्रकाश यादव तथा अटेली के विधायक सीताराम यादव ने किया उद्घाटन
  • स्थानीय निकाय से संबंधित सभी कार्य अब एक ही छत के नीचे होंगे

सीएम मनोहर लाल ने मंगलवार को 406 लाख रुपए की लागत से कनीना में बने नगर पालिका के आधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित भवन सहित प्रदेश की 306 परियोजनाओं का रिमोट कंट्रोल के माध्यम से उद्घाटन व शिलान्यास किया।

उप-मुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला की अध्यक्षता में हुए इस कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश की 1843 करोड़ की परियोजनाएं शामिल हैं। वहीं जिला स्तर पर कनीना के नगर पालिका भवन में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम में सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ओम प्रकाश यादव तथा अटेली के विधायक सीताराम यादव ने भवन का उद्घाटन किया।

यहां पर एनआईसी की ओर से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग की व्यवस्था की गई थी, जिसके माध्यम से लोगों ने प्रदेश स्तरीय इस कार्यक्रम को देखा। जिला स्तरीय समारोह को संबोधित करते हुए सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ओमप्रकाश यादव ने कहा कि जनता ने ठीक एक साल पहले अपनी आहुति डालकर भारतीय जनता पार्टी की सरकार बनाई थी। प्रदेश की जनता ने जिन उम्मीदों के साथ जनादेश दिया था उनके अनुरूप कार्य करने के लिए राज्य सरकार प्रतिबद्ध है।

उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा संकल्प है कि हर व्यक्ति को सरकार की सेवाओं और योजनाओं का पूरा लाभ मिले। उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार दीनदयाल उपाध्याय की नीतियों पर काम करती है तथा अंतिम व्यक्ति तक लाभ पहुंचाने के लिए कृत संकल्पित है।

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार किसानों के हित के लिए कार्य कर रही है सरकार मेरी फसल मेरा ब्यौरा के माध्यम से न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य पर फसलों की खरीदारी कर रही है। जिला की नारनौल अनाज मंडी में आज कपास की फसल की भी खरीद शुरू हो चुकी है वहीं जल्द ही अटेली में भी ऐसी व्यवस्था होगी तथा अगले वर्ष से सभी मंडियों में कपास की फसल खरीदी जाएगी।

सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता मंत्री ने कहा कि कनीना में बने इस नगर पालिका के भवन पर 406 लाख रुपए खर्च हुए हैं 1222 वर्ग गज क्षेत्र में निर्मित यह भवन सभी प्रकार की आधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित है। अब नगर पालिका से संबंधित सभी कार्य एक ही छत के नीचे हो सकेंगे जिससे जनता को भरपूर लाभ मिलेगा। इस अवसर पर डीसी अजय कुमार, जिला नगर आयुक्त डॉ जेके आभीर, भारतीय जनता पार्टी के जिला प्रधान राकेश शर्मा, जेजेपी की जिला प्रधान मंजू चौधरी, अतिरिक्त उपायुक्त अभिषेक मीणा, कनीना के एसडीएम रणवीर सिंह, नगर पालिका प्रधान सतीश जैलदार, उप प्रधान अशोक ठेकेदार, प्रवक्ता रमन शास्त्री, ओमबीर नम्बरदार रसूलपुर, प्रधान कंवरसैन वशिष्ठ, अजीत कलवाडी व अन्य गणमान्य नागरिक मौजूद थे।

नए भवन के रखरखाव में हम सबका सहयोग - सीताराम यादव
नगर पालिका कार्यालय कनीना के उद्घाटन अवसर पर लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए अटेली के विधायक सीताराम यादव ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार के सामने इस एक वर्ष के दौरान कोविड-19 जैसी महामारी एक चुनौती बन कर आई है लेकिन फिर भी सरकार ने सभी प्रदेश वासियों के सहयोग से इसका मुकाबला करते हुए प्रदेश को विकास के पथ पर आगे बढ़ाया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि नगरपालिका के इस भवन के बनने के बाद इस कार्यालय से संबंधित सभी सेवाएं एक ही छत के नीचे मिलेंगी। यह लोगों की बहुत लंबे समय से मांग थी जिसे सरकार ने पूरा किया है। अटेली के विधायक ने कनीना के लोगों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि वे इस भवन का सदुपयोग करें। इसके रखरखाव में हम सबका सहयोग बहुत ही जरूरी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस कार्यालय के दो मंजिला भवन में एक बेसमेंट भी बनाया गया है जहां पर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था की गई है। बेसमेंट में अलग-अलग शौचालय की सुविधा उपलब्ध करवाई गई है। पानी के संचय के लिए वाटर हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम लगाया गया है। कार्यालय के दूसरे तल पर आधुनिक फर्नीचर व एलईडी से युक्त कॉन्फ्रेंस हॉल का निर्माण किया गया है।

विधायक ने कनीना को दी गई इस सौगात के लिए मुख्यमंत्री का आभार व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने कहा कि आगे आने वाले समय में भी हम क्षेत्र की जनता के इच्छाओं के अनुरूप कार्य करने का प्रयास करेंगे।

